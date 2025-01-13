Act fast! Alienware m16 with RTX 4080 is $560 off in huge Best Buy clearance sale

Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs have been announced, and while they pack impressive power, so too does this Alienware m16 gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 — and it's now over $500 off.

Right now, the Alienware m16 with RTX 4080 is $560 off at Best Buy, and it even comes equipped with a 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Alienware laptops are rarely this affordable, and it may be thanks to RTX 40-series laptops getting huge discounts with the RTX 50-series just over the horizon.

It's part of Best Buy's clearance sale, so if you're after a new, powerful gaming laptop with a neat discount, you better scoop it up fast.

Alienware m16: was $2,799 now $2,239 at Best Buy With an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series CPU, RTX 4080 GPU and a $560 discount, this Alienware m16 gaming laptop is worth putting on your radar. We checked out this laptop in our Alienware m16 review and liked how it balances gaming performance with productivity-friendly design. Throw in its 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with a 240Hz refresh rate, and this is a gaming laptop worth checking out.

Alienware boasts a great reputation when it comes to its lineup of gaming laptops, and the Alienware m16 is no different. Our Alienware m16 review had this to say: "Dell has delivered a respectable product that is massively helped by Nvidia’s AI learning techniques that ultimately make this a compelling laptop for its price point." Now that it's over $500 off and sports a RTX 4080, this is one powerful machine.

We're big fans of the Alienware m16's impressive 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with a 240Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for competitive PC games and high-quality titles alike. It's keyboard is also a major highlight, with a fitting and comfortable travel distance and the m16’s per-key AlienFX RGB effects offering great appeal.

While the review unit we received came with an RTX 4060, we were already wowed by its performance. With an RTX 4080 on board, this laptop will truly shine.

There are some flaws to consider, including its chunky build and loud fans. However, if you prefer to make this laptop a mainstay on your desk and have a quality pair of over-ear headphones to block out any noise, then it's hard to go wrong with this Alienware m16.

