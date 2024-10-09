Best Prime Day camera deals — huge savings on Canon, Sony, Lumix and more

Amazon's October Prime Day deals are still going strong as we roll into the second day of the sales event, and if you're in the market for a new camera, there are still plenty of deals to be had on some of the best mirrorless cameras, as well as instant cameras, action cameras and vlogging cameras.

Canon in particular is discounting virtually its entire range of consumer mirrorless cameras, including the epic EOS R6 Mark II, which is currently $500 with an RF24-105mm lens at Amazon, plus the beginner-friendly EOS R100, currently 40% off with an 18-45mm lens at Amazon. Not all the Canon deals are huge, though, so I'm only covering the best here.

Likewise, Sony is discounting many of its cameras, including older (but still brilliant) models like the Sony A7 III, currently $300 off including a 28-70mm lens at Amazon. We're also seeing deals on Lumix and OM-System mirrorless cameras, but far fewer deals on Nikon and virtually nothing on Fujifilm gear except the Instax line.

As the cameras and photography editor here at Tom's Guide, I'll be taking you through all of the best deals on cameras over this sales event from Amazon and other retailers. Here are the best Prime Day camera deals right now.

Prime Day camera deals: Canon

Canon EOS R6 Mark II + 24-105mm lens: was $2,799 now $2,299 @ Amazon

In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we loved this pro-oriented full frame beast. It features a 24MP sensor, Canon's incredible AF, plus IBIS for stable handheld shooting at slower shutter speeds. The R6 Mark II was designed to be a true hybrid camera too, so is packing plenty of video firepower. It shoots 4K/60p 10-bit, and has pro features like C-Log 3 and 6K ProRes RAW external recording. This deal includes a 24-105mm zoom lens.

Canon EOS R8 + 24-50mm lens: was $1,699 now $1,439 @ Amazon

This full frame camera is the ideal upgrade from a beginner camera like the EOS R100. In our Canon EOS R8 review, we loved its stunning 24MP stills and Canon's class-leading autofocus, which features detection modes for animals, humans, birds and more. The R8 has no IBIS, which may be a reason to opt for the Sony A7 III (also on sale), although that camera is older than the R8, and its AF is not quite as ferocious.

Canon EOS R7 (body only): was $1,499 now $1,274 @ Amazon

I've spent a lot of time with the Canon EOS R7 in the past, and had an absolute blast doing so. This is an intermediate camera designed by Canon for enthusiasts (especially wildlife photographers) or those upgrading from a beginner camera. It features a 33MP APS-C sensor, which is higher res than its rivals from Sony (the a6700) and Fujifilm (the X-S20). It features IBIS for steady handheld shots, as well as Canon's awesome autofocusing system that features lots of detection modes for people, animals and more.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was $829 now $499 @ Amazon

In our Canon EOS R100 review, we loved this camera's beginner-friendly price (even better now with this deal), lovely stills and diminutive size. It's as beginner a camera as they get, and is lacking a few features like a touch screen. However, it's designed to give a beginner everything they really needs. This bundle comes with the RF 18-45mm lens so you can get shooting straight away.

Canon PowerShot V10 vlogging camera: was $429 now $339 @ Amazon

The PowerShot V10 is a uniquely-designed vlogging camera with an innovative stand and flip up screen, to make solo vlogging to camera easy. In our Canon PowerShot V10 review, we loved the face tracking AF, 4K video, sound quality and its portability. If you want to dabble in stills as well, we'd advise spending a bit more on the Canon EOS R50, but if it's video alone you care about, this vlogging camera could make a great purchase.

Prime Day camera deals: Sony

Sony A7 IV (body only): was $2,499 now $2,298 @ Amazon

The Sony A7 IV succeeded the legendary A7 III (also on sale below), building on the A7 III with more advanced autofocus and a higher-res 33MP full frame sensor. In our Sony A7 IV review, we loved the beautiful images, incredible AF, plus the CFExpress slot for fast write speeds when shooting at high speeds or for high data video capture. There's the fantastic Sony IBIS, too. This really is an advanced pro tool.

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens: was $1,999 now $1,698 @ Amazon

I owned the Sony A7 III for around 18 months and it handled everything I could throw at it. Despite its age, then, this is still an excellent camera for intermediate photographers, semi-pros, or even as a secondary camera for pro shooters. Its 24MP full frame sensor produces beautiful images and is great in low light and challenging dynamic range conditions. There's IBIS, plus Sony's AF system, with human and animal detection. This bundle features a 28-70mm standard zoom lens — a very flexible "workhorse" lens.

Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera: was $499 now $398 at Amazon

The Sony ZV-1F is the perfect camera for beginners who want to get into vlogging and online content creation. This little camera shoots 4K video at 30p and features a range of automatic modes that are super useful for new vloggers and creators. There's a bokeh button for instant background blur as well as a product showcase mode for product review and unboxing content. At over $100 off, this is a great time to pick up the ZV-1F.

Prime Day camera deals: Nikon

Nikon Z7 II (body only + accessories): was $3,003 now $1,996 @ B&H

There's a very simple reason why the Tom's Guide reviews team, of which I'm the editor, uses the Nikon Z7 II for our studio photography: images from the 45.7MP full frame sensor are just blisteringly sharp, helped by Nikon's fantastic F-Mount lenses. The Z7 II features subject detection AF, dual slots with a CFExpress slot for high speed shooting and high data capture, and 10-bit 4K/60p. This is an ideal camera for professional work, and at $1,000 off, it's a steal. This bundle includes a camera bag and SD card.

Nikon Z 6 II (body only + accessories): was $2,003 now $1,596 @ B&H

The Z 6 II packs a full frame 24.5MP sensor and shoots 4K/60P video. Like the Sony A7IV above, it also features a CFExpress slot as well as its UHS-II SD slot, marking this camera out as a professional tool for high speed shooting and high data capture video. This bundle features no lens, but does include a camera bag and SD card.

Prime Day camera deals: Lumix

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX (body only): was $2,199 now $1,997 @ Amazon

In my Lumix S5IIX review, I fell in love with this camera's, mainly thanks to its epic and exhaustive video features, its subject detection AF, supreme build quality and excellent handling. The incredible full frame sensor helps, too, and performs excellently in low light and difficult dynamic ranges. This is our top mirrorless camera for video, thanks to its sheer video prowess, so it if you're shopping for a new video workhorse, look no further.

Panasonic Lumix G9II (body only): was $1,899 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Lumix G9II is Panasonic's flagship stills camera (while the S5IIX above is the brand's flagship video camera) designed primarily for speed. In my Lumix G9II review, I loved the blistering 75fps shooting rate, lovely stills, intelligent AF and great handling (its laid out exactly like the S5IIX, and it's a brilliant design). This camera is ideal for serious wildlife or sports photographers. With its Micro Four Thirds sensor, this is not one for low light, as ISO noise becomes incredibly destructive above ISO6400, so if you want a low light performer, I'd recommend the S5IIX.

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens: was $1,797 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Lumix S9 is Panasonic's stripped-back video-focused hybrid camera, designed to compete with compact video-oriented rivals like the Sony A7C II and a6700. It features no viewfinder and only a single SD slot, and is normally quite pricey (although this deal helps solve that). However, it has some awesome features, like 6K video, IBIS and a custom LUT bank. This bundle features a 20-60mm zoom lens.

Prime Day camera deals: OM-System

OM-System OM-1 (body only): was $2,399 now $1,999 @ Amazon

The OM-1 is OM-System's (formerly Olympus) flagship camera, packing a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor, up to 8-stop IBIS, and hybrid contrast/phase detection AF with subject detection modes. With its small sensor, the OM-1 is all about speed, shooting at up to 120fps. It'll also shoot 4K/60p in up to 10-bit 4:2:0 color.

OM-System OM-5 (body only): was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

The OM-5 is a compact Micro Four Thirds camera with a 20.4 megapixel sensor that's designed for travel, casual and street photography. Its also an ideal upgrade from a beginner camera. It sports a classic retro look, has classic tactile controls and will shoot 4K/24p.

OM-System Tough TG-7: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

For any adventurers out there, the TG-7 is the ideal camera if you need something that can keep up with your wild side. In our OM-System Tough TG-7 review, we loved this camera's rugged build, full waterproofing, automatic modes and macro capabilities. It has a small 12MP sensor, but still produces decent images. And hey, when you're up a mountain, down a ravine, or swimming in the ocean, the main thing is sturdiness, and this camera has that in bucketloads.

Prime Day camera deals: Action cameras

GoPro Hero13 Black (+ accessories): $399 @ GoPro

The very latest action camera from GoPro, the Hero13 Black is a 5.3K powerhouse. This camera was only released a few weeks ago, so naturally there isn't much discount to be had yet. For Prime Day, GoPro is throwing in an extra battery and an SD card for the standard price of the camera. This is about as much as you're gonna get for the money with a flagship action camera this new.

GoPro Hero12 Black (+ accessories): was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

Thanks to the launch of a newer model, we're seeing great discounts on the 2023 GoPro Hero12 Black. Currently, Amazon is offering the camera, two batteries, a travel pouch, grip and head mount for just $299. Just a word of warning: the Amazon page shows a discount from $449, but the listing has only been live two months running up to Prime Day at the $449 price. This bundle is regularly on offer and I'd normally expect to see it for around $350, nevertheless making this a good deal.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $349 now $329 @ Amazon

Insta360's flagship action camera is currently just $329, which is its lowest ever price. The $20 reduction from $349 may not sound like a huge discount, but this camera was launched at $449 in 2023. This deal price represents a $120 drop in price in around a year, so there has never been a better time to buy the Ace Pro. In my Insta360 Ace Pro review, I loved the camera's recording features, stabilization and build quality, although I was slightly disappointed by its Leica optics given the steep $449 MSRP. At this deal price, though, I'd say go for it!

Prime Day camera deals: Instant cameras

Fujifilm Instax Instax Mini EVO (+ film): was $359 now $319 @ Amazon

In our Fujifilm Instax mini Evo review, we loved this camera's premium build, its huge range of effects combinations, the superb low-light performance, and stellar print quality. While pricey, this is one of the best instant cameras out there, and it certainly looks the part, too. In this bundle, you get 40 film papers, a tripod, a 32GB microSD card, and more.

Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 (+ film): was $174 now $139 @ Amazon

The Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 is a super fun instant camera, and one of its major drawbacks is that its usually quite pricey — so this deal is very welcome news. It's easy use despite offering advanced settings, making the Now+ Gen 2 perfect for both casual and serious instant photographers. This bundle comes with 16 film papers.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 (+ film): was $179 now $134 @ Amazon

An intuitive yet minimalistic instant camera, the Instax mini 11 produces beautiful images and prints rapidly, while its lightweight body makes it super portable. In this bundle, you'll get 50 film papers plus a carry case to keep the camera scratch-free while you travel.

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro (+ film): was $119 now $101 @ Amazon

The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is a wonderful instant camera that is well suited to travel, thanks to its compact and lightweight body. In our Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro review, we loved this camera's vintage charm and modern conveniences, allowing you to print directly from your smartphone. This bundle comes with 68 film papers.

Hopefully you've found the perfect camera for you and made some great savings. Keep up to date with all the latest savings by following the Tom's Guide Prime Day deals live blog.