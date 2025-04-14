I've tested drones for years — and these are the ones I'd recommend for beginners

After testing countless drones this year, I’ve handpicked the ones I’d actually recommend for beginners and hobbyists. From cameras to safety and flight time, these are the models I think offer the best mix of value, performance, and ease of flying. Want to see them in action? Follow along with the full video below!

Best Beginner Drones 2025: The Ultimate Guide! - YouTube Watch On

Best beginner drones

DJI Flip

(Image credit: Future)

The DJI Flip stands out as the best overall beginner drone, offering an impressive balance of features and price. I’ve been flying this drone ever since it launched, and it’s one of my top recommendations for most people. The design is compact and functional—unfold it, and it turns on automatically, ready to take off from the palm of your hand. The $439 price tag gets you a drone with a folding design and protective rotor guards that help keep it safe from bumps when flying closer to obstacles or people. While it only has forward-facing obstacle avoidance, it’s still a step up from the Mini 4K, which lacks this feature altogether.

(Image credit: Future)

The Flip shares the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor found in the Mini 4 Pro, delivering 48MP images and 4K video at up to 100FPS. The quality is top-notch, whether you’re using the default picture mode or diving into the 10-bit D-Log M recording for more control over your footage. Flight time is about 31 minutes, which is fairly average for a drone of its size. It’s not as quick or agile as DJI’s other models, but with its solid build and incredible value, it’s definitely the best value drone available for beginners right now.

Hover Air X1 Pro – Best for Sports

(Image credit: Future)

The HoverAir X1 Pro takes the selfie drone to the next level, making it a fantastic option for beginners who want to capture fast-paced action or sports content. The most noticeable feature is its wider 104-degree field of view, which makes a huge difference when shooting action shots compared to other drones, which typically offer about 82 degrees. It’s also one of the lightest drones on this list at just 191 grams, but don’t let its size fool you—it can follow you at speeds of up to 37mph, which is impressive for something so small.

Its simple folding design allows you to take off quickly, and the controls are intuitive, with a small OLED screen above a directional selector that makes switching between tracking modes a breeze. The X1 Pro’s rotors are fully enclosed, providing added safety, and it has rear proximity sensors to help it avoid obstacles when flying backwards, which is a big improvement over the original model. One downside, though, is the short battery life, which maxes out at 16 minutes. You’ll likely want to buy extra batteries if you’re planning to use it for long sessions. Still, the X1 Pro is one of the quietest drones I’ve tested, making it less likely to draw attention during use. Starting at $499, it’s on the pricier side, but for anyone looking for an easy way to capture action shots, it’s hard to beat.

DJI Mini 4 Pro – Best Performance

(Image credit: Future)

If performance is your priority, the DJI Mini 4 Pro is the clear winner. It shoots 4K video at 100fps, has omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and offers up to an impressive 45 minutes of flight time with the larger battery. Even with the standard battery, you can expect about 34 minutes of flight. It’s a great option whether you’re coming from an older model like the Mini 2 or Mini 3, as the Mini 4 Pro keeps the same compact size but upgrades its camera and tracking capabilities.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the standout features is its ability to shoot vertical video, which is perfect for social media. It also boasts a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, delivering fantastic low-light performance and smooth slow-motion shots.

(Image credit: Future)

The Mini 4 Pro’s tracking system is top-notch, with 360-degree obstacle avoidance that lets it follow subjects even when flying backwards—a huge improvement over the Flip. Starting at $759, it’s the priciest drone on this list, but if you want a drone that can do it all and still be beginner-friendly, the Mini 4 Pro is a top choice.

DJI Neo – Best Affordable Drone

(Image credit: Future)

For anyone on a tight budget, the DJI Neo is an excellent entry-level option. Priced at just $199, it’s lightweight and portable, making it perfect for flying indoors or in calmer outdoor conditions. The base model doesn’t come with a controller, but you can fly it using the smartphone app or launch it straight from your palm. It does lack obstacle avoidance, so you’ll need to be extra careful, especially when flying indoors or in tighter spaces.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite its small size, the Neo delivers surprising performance, offering 4K video at 30fps and 12MP stills. While the stabilization isn’t as solid as higher-end models due to the lack of a 3-axis gimbal, it’s still a great option for casual flying. The 18-minute battery life is better than what you’d expect for its price, and while this may be a drone you outgrow quickly, it’s perfect for beginners who want to dip their toes into drone flying without spending too much.

Best beginner drones: what to consider

Battery life

With so many drones out there, here’s what you should consider before buying:

Battery Life: Need longer flights? Look for 30+ minutes of battery (Flip, Mini 4 Pro). Shorter flights? The Neo and X1 Pro work just fine.

Camera Quality: Want pro-level video? Go for a larger sensor and slow-motion capability (Mini 4 Pro). Just shooting casual clips? The Neo and Flip will do the job.

Controls: All of these drones can be flown with an app and physical controller both, while the DJI Mini 4 Pro (currently) can only be flown with a controller.

Safety Features: Obstacle avoidance makes flying easier and safer. The Mini 4 Pro is the best here and is the least likely to collide, while the Flip, which lacks rear and side obstacle sensors offers guards to keep the drone and subjects safe when flying close by.

Smart Features: From auto-tracking to self-flying modes, smarter drones make capturing content easier. The Mini 4 Pro offers the best built-in tracking while the Hover Air X1 Pro has a great selection of accessories to choose from.

Best beginner drones: which should you buy?

No matter what kind of drone you’re looking for, there’s a great option out there for beginners at every budget. Whether you want the best performance, the easiest flying experience, or just something affordable to start with, these are the models I’d recommend after testing countless drones over the years. If you’re looking to spend as little as possible while still getting a very capable drone, the DJI Neo is extremely fun and will teach you the basics. If you want a drone with a better camera and flight time but still doesn't break the bank, the DJI Flip offers exceptional value.