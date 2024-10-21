DJI tipped to release new 360-degree camera — will it rival Insta360?

DJI just released the Osmo Action 5 Pro last month and it immediately became one of the best action cameras available. The drone company doesn't seem to be content with just taking on the action cam market.

A new FCC listing, spotted by Jasper Ellens on X, hints that DJI is looking to launch the company's first-ever 360-degree camera. The filing reveals a device called the DJI Osmo 360, which could introduce a true rival to the Insta360 X4, our pick for the best 360-degree camera.

Unfortunately, there aren't many details available in the FCC listing. The filing only went up in the public FCC database on October 18, and some documents are still confidential. This indicates that the FCC hasn't tested the potential new camera but also limits any specs we might see.

Last but not least there is a new camera on the horizon. Say hello #Osmo360. Good to see DJI finally stepping into the 360 camera market. FCC filed today. Thanks for the heads up @UKDroneClub. pic.twitter.com/qUZdMTqmxYOctober 18, 2024

Despite the lack of details, we can make some educated speculation based on the Osmo Action 5 Pro and the Osmo Pocket 3, a camera we highly recommend.

To be fair to DJI, it took a couple of iterations to build up to the current standards of its Pocket and Action cameras.

Can DJI get it right out of the gate?

The recent Osmo Action 5 Pro is a stronger competitor against the GoPro Hero 13 Black and Insta360's One RS.

DJI's action camera has the lowest resolution of the top cameras available, coming in only 4K. However, it has a larger sensor, so it performs better in low-light situations. It also has good internal audio and excellent waterproofing standards. It's also less expensive than its competitors.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the Osmo Pocket 3 is a nearly 5-star vlogging camera with a great screen, a larger sensor and incredible versatility. In our review, we dinged it for having a proprietary wireless microphone connection and a sub-par smartphone app, but those can be improved especially the app.

DJI generally prefers larger sensors and better low-light performance compared to high resolution. This means it'll have to offer up to 8K resolution on the Osmo 360 and a minimum of 5.3K, which isn't available on their other cameras. The Insta360 X4 struggles in low light and recommends a bump down to 5.3K.

DJI could pair their preference for larger sensors with strong image stabilization to create a unique system in the 360-degree space.

This means that DJI must create an intuitive app for editing 360-degree videos and photos. Based on the Osmo Pocket 3, it's unclear if they're ready for that step.

Will DJI be able to hit those markers as they expand into a new segment? It's possible, but we won't know until we get our hands on the device.



More from Tom's Guide