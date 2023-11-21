Invest in yourself this holiday season with the tools every gaming creator needs on their wish list

It's everyone's dream to make money doing the thing they love, and it's never been easier to make content centered around gaming. Access to creative tools used to be prohibitively expensive, but now, you can put together enough gear to shoot a feature film without taking out a bank loan.

That said, you might not know where to start. You do need some equipment. We put together a list of necessities, including the world's most powerful 16" AI-tuned gaming laptop by Lenovo and a camera specifically made for vlogging. Whether you're starting a new channel or want to push your current one to a whole new level, these tools will help put you on the path.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: from $1,899

The heart of your burgeoning creative empire is, no question, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. Nothing can halt the creative process like hitting a wall of rendering time. You need a computer powerful enough to speed through video and sound editing but portable enough to take to the coffee shop while you work on your script. The 16" Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display will make sure you're able to see every bit of your frame, and the Legion Coldfront 5.0 cooling technology will ensure you and your computer stay cool under the pressure of deadlines. Also, you can play games with it, which, you know, is the whole point of what you're doing.

(Image credit: Westcott)

Westcott 18-Inch Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit: from $179

We understand this ring light may be a little pricier than some of the cheaper versions on the market, but this versatile kit comes with a multitude of options and professional quality. Whether you're lighting yourself while livestreaming or taking still photographs of your controller collection, the built-in diffuser, no-hassle setup, and high color accuracy make this a worthy investment no matter your creative endeavor. It even comes with a carrying case so you can take it to and from set with ease! Who needs a lighting department? (You, eventually, but maybe not yet…)

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony ZV-1 Compact 4K HD Camera: from $748

I'm not going to sit here and tell you that this is the perfect camera for any situation. If you want movie-esque quality, this camera might not be it for you. But as an option for vloggers who need to shoot some footage with ease, this Sony compact camera provides a huge amount of depth, excellent versatility, and real-time tracking that's the class of the field. Don't get me wrong — you'll be able to get better quality out of a full-frame interchangeable-lens camera, but you'll probably have to drop over 2K on it. If you just need to shoot some footage, this is a great option.

(Image credit: Sweetwater)

Blue Yeti Mic: from $129

There's a reason podcasters depend on this mic. It's not going to be the best option for on-set shooting, but if you're recording V/O for your latest YouTube video, it's one of the best microphones for beginners and pros alike. The quality is world-class, it travels well, and it's an affordable option. If you're mostly planning to do voice-over at your computer desk, don't overthink it.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Pro: from $264 a year

Some of our favorite movies were edited in Premiere Pro, so it'll probably be able to throw together your "7 Lava Levels That Made Me Rage Quit" video with ease. Premiere Pro features industry-standard tools that let you work with precision. There's a learning curve, sure, but a few explainer videos will give you a great place to start. Toss some footage in, and get playing.

(Image credit: Sirui)

Sirui Travel Tripod Traveler X-I: from $159

There's nothing more important in a tripod than reliability. This lightweight and portable one has carbon fiber legs that can take a beating and still hold strong for the shot you want. Weighing in at only 1.5 lbs and folding up to a mere 14 inches, this tripod can… hold your camera steady. Honestly? It's a tripod, which isn't the most exciting thing to talk about, but neither is eating your vegetables, and it's still totally necessary for a well-balanced diet. This tripod is the reliable partner you never have to worry about.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Western Digital My Passport Ultra 4TB External Hard Drive: from $139

If you're shooting visual content, you need additional space. However much space you think you need, you probably need more. When choosing a portable HDD, you're looking for good value by a trusted name, and Western Digital delivers that in spades. This slim offering even provides top-notch security. We understand wanting to upgrade to an SSD, but if you're not planning on doing a lot of editing on a road trip, you can't beat the price of an HDD.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Targus 16" Groove Laptop Backpack: from $48