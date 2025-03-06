These AI powered earbuds pack a secret — you can record and translate speech

My alter-ego is a 60's journalist called "Mary Mcbride." She wears a tan overcoat, a tatty pinstripe suit, and writes hard-hitting stories about the kind of people most journalists would avoid — all with her trusty dictaphone, filled with interviews.

Now, thanks to some very interesting-sounding AI-powered earbuds, I can get one step closer to becoming Mary.

And with some very cool technology, the Viaim RecDot will even let me translate all my important interviews into a language I understand — journalism won't know what's hit it.

More than earbuds

(Image credit: Viaim)

So the RecDot are earbuds, which means they can let you listen to your music, podcasts and audiobooks as you might expect. There's Hi-Res audio support thanks to little seen LHDC support, and there's up to 36 hours of battery life to keep you listening for longer.

What sets them apart from the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 though is their ability to record meetings on a range of different platforms on your phone. They can then be stored and translated into 13 different languages.

You can even do it in person — place the buds back in their case, press a button, and they record with pickup up to 7 meters. Now that's cool.

Once recorded and stored, the Viaim app can summarize your meeting (or that Pulitzer-winning interview), giving you a breakdown of what was said and what you're going to have to do after.

I'm generally not entirely sure about AI in my earbuds, but this implementation sounds super interesting — and it helps that they sound like solid ANC buds to go with it.

You can buy the RecDot now, and they cost $249. That's more than some of the best wireless earbuds, so we'll have to see how they stack up when they land on the testing table.