Soundcore Liberty 5 earbuds have AirPods Pro 2 specs for half the price
Budget buds, flagship specs
Soundcore has become a staple in the budget earbud field with some epic options that take the fight to the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. Now the firm is looking to reseat itself on the budget throne with the new Liberty 5 earbuds.
They're an interesting-looking pair of buds — and they pack in specs that make flagship options from the likes of Sony and Apple blush.
Perfecting the formula
I've long been a big fan of Soundcore's silicon eartipped $129-mark earbuds. They've always been packed with epic features, and the 5th generation version looks to make things even better.
First and foremost is a new AI noise canceling algorithm, which Soundcore promises will offer "the strongest and most seamless noise reduction as well as blocking voices twice as effectively as previous models."
Considering the ANC on my older Liberty Buds was pretty good, that's exciting news.
Then there's all the hi-res goodies and spatial audio formats that Soundcore has packed in. You'll get different Dolby Atmos modes in the form of "Music Mode, Movie Mode and Podcast Mode." There's support for LDAC and other Hi-Res wireless connection modes thanks to Bluetooth 5.4.
That also means Google Fast Pair is along for the ride, so you won't need to dip into 1 million different menus to connect them to your Android device. They hook up to the Soundcore app as well, where you'll find the Soundcore HearID 4.0 to tune them to your hearing profile.
Sound wise things are looking rosy beyond the hi-res options as well, with new 9.2mm drivers made out of wool-paper "providing the most accurate playback of all frequencies."
I'm looking forward to testing them out, especially when they only cost $129 — that's AirPods Pro 2 rivalling specs for half the price.
You can buy a pair from the Soundcore website or Amazon now.
