Sennheiser’s AirPods 4 rival offers 28 hours of battery — and are just $100

Sennheiser is launching a new pair of open-ear earbuds with a set of features to take on Apple's AirPods 4.

The Sennheiser Accentum Open come in at just €89.90 (estimated around $100), offering 28 hours of batter life. Thus far, the new buds have only been announced in the European market but are set to debut globally later this year.

The 'buds mirror AirPods 4's design, sitting just outside the ear canal. That should make them a comfortable fit but comes at the expense of noise cancelling. Even without top-notch ANC, however, with its competitive price, the Sennheiser Accentum Open could be some of the best cheap wireless earbuds.

Not to be confused with open earbuds

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

One thing that might be confusing for some is the naming convention for Sennheiser's new Accentum Open. While they follow a similar design ethos to the Apple AirPods 4, these aren't quite like the Nothing Ear (open), which focuses more on running and exercise. These are definitely more for audio lovers who just can't stand to have something in their ears.

In terms of specs, the Accentum Open have 11mm drivers and multipoint Bluetooth audio, which is a nice touch for users who want to connect their buds to several different devices, plus that extra-long battery life.

Are these an easy shoe-in among the best wireless earbuds? We'll have to get them in for proper testing before we can make any major convictions, but Sennheiser does state it has calibrated them with "a rich and detailed sound," which does sound promising.

As already mentioned, the Accentum Open launches in Europe at €89.90, which should come in at about $100. That's $19 less than the AirPods 4 and should give Apple a run for its money — even without ANC.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don't know when they might launch in the US, but Tom's Guide has reached out to Sennheiser for further clarification. We'll update this page with more information when it becomes available.