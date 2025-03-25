Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Turn up the beat, drop the price

Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale
(Image credit: Future)

Beats might be one of the most recognizable brands when it comes to headphones, and this Amazon Big Spring Sale has a pretty impressive deal for the Beats Studio Pro.

Right now, you can grab the Beats Studio Pro for $179 from Amazon, which is a 49% discount over the usual price of $349. The deal covers all eight color options, including Black, Deep Brown, Dune, Earth, Matte White, Moon, Navy and Sandstone.

However, if you want a power adapter included, you can grab the Beats Studio Pro for $194 from Amazon, a 47% discount.

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro : was $359 now $179 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro offers a solid battery life, decent noise canceling, and strong sound quality. They also come with a massive range of color options, allowing you to find the best look.

View Deal

When we reviewed the Beats Studio Pro, our biggest complaint was that the price was excessive for the performance. However, this discount fixes that and means you're getting a solid pair of headphones with AirPods Max-grade ANC for a steal.

Arguably, the biggest strength of the Beats Studio Pro is the battery life, which has a maximum charge of up to 40 hours. However, if you have ANC turned on, you can expect a fully charged pair to last about 24 hours. That's pretty impressive and, if you need a quick top-up, you can get up to four hours of life with only ten minutes of charging.

Beats has also taken what was great about the brand's sound and improved it with the Beats Studio Pro. While they manage the same powerful bass-heavy thump as other models, they also offer a much better mid and high-range experience than older Beats headphones.

As such, the Beats Studio Pro offers one of the best musical experiences, especially when connected by USB-C to some of the best laptops.

See more Audio Deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro have a massive $180 discount for the best post-Christmas headphones deal
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
Beats Studio 3 headphones deal
I never leave the house without my Beats Studio Pro headphones — now they’re 43% off on Amazon
AirPods 4 on a table
Epic Amazon headphones sale on AirPods, Beats, Sony and more — 9 deals I recommend from $38
Headphones Deals
Huge Amazon headphone sale on Bose, AirPods and Beats — 17 deals I’d shop now from $19
Amazon Headphone Deals
Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 21 deals I’d shop right now
Latest in Over-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale
Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
Black JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition over-ear headphones
I just tested these $199 “luxury” headphones — and they easily beat JBL and Beats
A pair of black Edifier WH950NB over-ear headphones photographed against a blue background
Edifier WH950NB review: Big control, little budget
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 white
I wear my Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 every day — and they're $50 off right now for Black Friday
Sony over-the-ear-headphones
Not a typo! This pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones is only $60 right now for Black Friday
Image of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones held aloft outside with Epic Deals tag
Hurry! There's a new lowest price on Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones — save $100 before Black Friday
Latest in Deals
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — up to 43% off
Beats Studio Pro Amazon Spring Sale
Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
a photograph of the dreame h12 pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner cleaning up spilled cheerios on a hardwood floor with an amazon spring sales deals badge
I loathe spring cleaning — but these awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals might make me change my mind
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor
This epic Samsung 49-inch ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive $650 price cut for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Corsori 9-in-1 air fryer
I use this air fryer every day — and it's 25% off now for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Amazon Spring Sale Galaxy S25
Amazon’s Spring Sale drops the Samsung Galaxy S25 to $734 — its lowest price ever!
More about over ear headphones
Black JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition over-ear headphones

I just tested these $199 “luxury” headphones — and they easily beat JBL and Beats
A pair of black Edifier WH950NB over-ear headphones photographed against a blue background

Edifier WH950NB review: Big control, little budget
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag

Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — up to 43% off
See more latest
Most Popular
An Amazon Fire TV Stick HD with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals tag
Every single Fire TV Stick is discounted in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — up to 43% off
the Garmin Epix Pro 51mm on Tom&#039;s Guide writer Nick Harris-Fry&#039;s wrist
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knocks up to 53% off Garmin watches — here are 9 deals I’d buy now
a photograph of the dreame h12 pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner cleaning up spilled cheerios on a hardwood floor with an amazon spring sales deals badge
I loathe spring cleaning — but these awesome Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals might make me change my mind
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor
This epic Samsung 49-inch ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive $650 price cut for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Corsori 9-in-1 air fryer
I use this air fryer every day — and it's 25% off now for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Three gaming monitors from Samsung, MSI, and LG
7 gaming monitor deals I recommend from $109 — save big on LG, Samsung and more
Amazon Spring Sale Galaxy S25
Amazon’s Spring Sale drops the Samsung Galaxy S25 to $734 — its lowest price ever!
Shark HydroVac MessMaster floor cleaner
My favorite Shark wet and dry vacuum just crashed in price for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Corsair gaming system
Save up to an incredible $400 on select Vengeance PCs from Corsair
Person using the Command Clear Hooks to organize cables
I use these Command sticky wall strips to hang pictures and organize cables — and they're 34% off right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale