Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale

Beats might be one of the most recognizable brands when it comes to headphones, and this Amazon Big Spring Sale has a pretty impressive deal for the Beats Studio Pro.

Right now, you can grab the Beats Studio Pro for $179 from Amazon, which is a 49% discount over the usual price of $349. The deal covers all eight color options, including Black, Deep Brown, Dune, Earth, Matte White, Moon, Navy and Sandstone.

However, if you want a power adapter included, you can grab the Beats Studio Pro for $194 from Amazon, a 47% discount.

Beats Studio Pro : was $359 now $179 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro offers a solid battery life, decent noise canceling, and strong sound quality. They also come with a massive range of color options, allowing you to find the best look.

When we reviewed the Beats Studio Pro, our biggest complaint was that the price was excessive for the performance. However, this discount fixes that and means you're getting a solid pair of headphones with AirPods Max-grade ANC for a steal.

Arguably, the biggest strength of the Beats Studio Pro is the battery life, which has a maximum charge of up to 40 hours. However, if you have ANC turned on, you can expect a fully charged pair to last about 24 hours. That's pretty impressive and, if you need a quick top-up, you can get up to four hours of life with only ten minutes of charging.

Beats has also taken what was great about the brand's sound and improved it with the Beats Studio Pro. While they manage the same powerful bass-heavy thump as other models, they also offer a much better mid and high-range experience than older Beats headphones.

As such, the Beats Studio Pro offers one of the best musical experiences, especially when connected by USB-C to some of the best laptops.