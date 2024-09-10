AirPods 4 won’t come with a key component — here’s what’s missing

The AirPods 4 are one of the biggest upgrades to the base model AirPods that we've seen over their ever-lengthening life. There's a new ANC option for those who want to block the outside world, a sleek new design, and the inclusion of the H2 chip from the AirPods Pro 2.

They've also got a brand new USB-C port on the bottom through which you can charge the battery — but if you check the AirPods model comparison page on the Apple website, the eagle-eyed amongst you will notice a problem.

Whats (not) in the box?

There's no USB-C cable.

There's a new port, a new design, and even MagSafe charging, but you don't get a USB-C cable in the box when you buy a pair of the latest AirPods. That's not even a MagSafe cable, which you might expect to buy separately, but a normal USB-C cable.

Now, it should stand to reason that if you're buying the AirPods 4 you've likely already got some way of plugging them in to charge, be that an existing USB-C cable from an iPhone or iPad, or a different USB-C enabled device. It's even more likely you've something to charge the ANC version of the AirPods 4, given that the case is also wireless charging equipped.

But what if you don't? If you're still rocking an iPhone 8, and you're upgrading from a pair of AirPods 2? Then you'd only have Lighting cables, and you'd have to invest in one of Apple's expensive cables that set you back as much as $30.

When the AirPods Pro 3 are launched, a lack of cable in the box would make more sense, given that you're probably upgrading from a pair that have a cable. But to release the replacement for something that has a completely different connector feels strange. It's not hard to see why Apple has done it — it's all down to becoming more environmentally friendly, a good goal that we should all be getting behind. It just smarts that its for something that some users might actually need.

