Tech takedown: Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The best wireless earbuds isn't as exclusive of a club as it once was. It feels like every week there's a new pair of earbuds vying for a spot on the list. Although keeping up with all these new models can be a problem for us reviewers, it’s proof in just how far wireless earbuds have come in the last 10 years.

What better way to show off these incredible improvements than with a showdown that sees the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro pitted against the older, but still very reliable Google Pixel Buds Pro ? Both serve as well-rounded earbuds with their own long lists of pros and cons to meet a wide array of varied demands, including IP protections, connectivity, battery life, and more.

Our latest episode of Tech Takedown , which is a recurring show on our YouTube channel that pits two similar products against one another, brings these two titans to the stage. Editor John Velasco sides with his beloved Pixel Buds against my newly acquired Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Watch the full video here:

Over a set of two rounds, John and I duke it out over which set of earbuds are the better choice, considering everything from key features to use cases that make either bud stand out. Following each round, a 30 second rebuttal period commences, wherein opposing arguments can be offered against the user’s favored features. The victor, of course, is decided by you.

The basic case I make for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro boils down their slew of AI features and assorted smart functionality. These include primarily the hands-free assisted features, which allows me to simply speak aloud a certain command, like “Stop Music,” for when I’m indisposed and can’t access my phone.

Beyond this functionality, though, the Buds 3 Pro also can pair up with either the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 for use with its interpreter feature. This is perfect for someone like me who’s currently in the process of learning a language (Japanese, in this case) as the buds can directly translate spoken words and sentences without any extra steps. ありがと, Samsung! (That's "Thank you, Samsung!).

John makes a great rebuttal in stating that Google has its own translations and AI features (both of which can be found on a wide array of other phones). He also made a point of highlighting Google Assistant, which allows the Pixel Buds Pro similar hands-free functionality to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

John's choosing of the Pixel Buds Pro, on the other hand, hindered primarily on his appreciation of their design. The Pixel Buds come in a wide range of different colors, including blue, red, green, black, and white, which adds a level of personalization to your on-the-go audio. They also are relatively comfortable and come in a case that’s just small enough to fit in nearly any pocket without being too bulky.

Problem is, few if any buyers are looking at design in a major way, as the most important function should be audio quality. I clapped back with my rebuttal, explaining how the Pixel Buds Pro design, while impressive, isn’t something of a major buying decision and, while only sporting two colorways of Silver and White, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and their case look almost identical to the competition.

The second thing that made me side with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are their protective measures, which is rated at IP57 for the buds themselves. Unfortunately, the case does not come with any IP rating, but the Pixel Buds Pro are just IPX4. This means the Galaxy options are way more durable and can handle everything from dust to sweat without any hiccups.

John's final argument on why the Pixel Buds Pro are better stems from their value. It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are quite expensive, sitting at $249 against the Pixel Buds Pro's $199 (which itself is often slashed to just $139). You can always go with the less expensive Buds 3, which are just $179 and only really lose out on the Pro's included extra tips.

While the Buds 3 Pro are best suited for Samsung and Android phones, the power and performance is still there for every user. You'll be missing out on several awesome features if you pair the Buds 3 Pro with an iPhone, but audio quality and ANC will still work wonders.

We tried to cover the scope of reasons why either the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Pixel Buds Pro serve as worthwhile options in the wireless earbud market, but now it's up to you to choose which of them is superior after watching our newest Tech Takedown in full. Don't forget to like and subscribe to Tom's Guide and stick to us for all upcoming coverage on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.