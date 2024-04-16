Forget Sony's XM5, Marshall's updated headphones boast 100+ hours of wireless playtime and iconic signature sound

British audio brand Marshall has unveiled new versions of its Major on-ear wireless headphones and Minor in-ear wireless earbuds. Available to pre-order from today (April 16), the next-gen headphones are now on to their fifth generation with the Major V, and the wireless earbuds are now known as the Minor IV.

Both new versions introduce tech upgrades that bring an enhanced sound signature, higher comfort levels, improved battery life, and updated connectivity. They officially go on sale on April 23 and will be available to buy at Marshall.com.

Marshall Major V wireless headphones

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall's Major IV predecessor offered up to 80 hours of juice, but the new Major V go even further by taking that total to 100+ hours. It's important to point out that as with previous versions, they don't incorporate noise-canceling tech, but even so they offer more than twice the battery life of the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are some of our best headphones and rated at 40 hours max battery life.

As with previous versions, there’s a mix of textured black surfaces and gold accents, as well as the iconic Marshall script on the headphone’s ear cups. The rugged design is foldable and you can clip the ends together for compact and easy storage.



Marshall says that the Major V delivers the company's iconic signature sound but is improved to reduce distortion, allowing music to be heard with absolute clarity. And thanks to the headphones’ wireless charging, it’s simple to give it a boost on a charging pad. Additionally, customization of the M-button means it's now possible to enable in-app features like Spotify tap, EQ switching and voice assistant.

Marshall says the Major V will be priced at $149 / £129 and will be on full sale from April 23.

Marshall Minor IV wireless earbuds

(Image credit: Marshall)

Meanwhile, the Minor IV wireless earbuds have a re-designed earbud and stem, angled to create an improved fit inside the ear canal. They claim 30+ hours of wireless playtime and are also water-resistant — although at the time of writing, there was no mention of the IP-rating.

Both Major V and Minor IV are geared up for a Bluetooth LE Audio to deliver higher audio quality, while increasing streaming range and improving audio sync, for an even better connection when watching video.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Both models can be controlled via the Marshall app.

Once again, the Major V will be priced at $149 / £129, and the Minor IV will be priced at $129 / £119. Both models are available to pre-order now at Marshall.com and will be available to buy at select retailers from April 23.