Forget AirPods 4 — you can get three pairs of Echo Buds 2 for less than just one of Apple’s right now

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and while most things at around 33% off tend to raise my brows, the stuff that goes beyond 50% off certainly gets my full attention. One of the easiest gifts to get anyone for the upcoming holiday season are any of the best wireless earbuds.

Right now during its Cyber Monday sale, Amazon’s giving the Echo Buds 2 a 71% off discount — which is $85 down from its normal price of $119. This is unbelievable considering how you can buy three of them and still end up paying less than just buying the AirPods 4.

Why it's a great deal

First of all, I’ll be the first to admit that the AirPods Pro 2 have some of the best noise-cancelling tech out there. Even though the Amazon Echo Buds 2 come up short in our comparison, don’t let it dissuade you because in my experience, I hardly notice the difference once I crank up the volume. Some noise cancelling tech is better than none at all, so increasing the volume in my experience does just as good of a job at drowning out the noise in the background.

Secondly, I love that the Amazon Echo Buds 2 offers Audio Personalization that lets you tune the music to your liking. Not only does the bass performance add more thump to its quality, but the Audio Personalization certainly helps to draw out detail from the audio. Not everyone has the same preference, which is why I can’t stress enough how customizing the audio makes for a richer, higher fidelity sound that you’ll like.

And finally, there’s Amazon Alexa integration with the Echo Bids 2. I personally love how I can just say ‘Alexa turn on the lights’ and my living room will instantly be lit up. I can even ask Alexa questions about random things, all without having to take out my phone and Google it up. From asking stats about yesterday’s football games, to doing some conversions for me while I’m driving, voice access to Alexa is helpful.

