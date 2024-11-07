Black Friday Deal alert: Bose's best noise canceling earbuds just crashed to lowest price ever

Black Friday deals are officially coming fast and furious on products we don't typically see discounted. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are one such product. Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are just $229 at Amazon , which is $70 off and the lowest price eve.

What makes these good? They have just about every feature you could want. Between spatial audio, industry-leading noise cancelation, immersive audio and overall good sound quality, you can't go wrong. They're not cheap, but $70 off makes buying them much easier.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

In the world of Bluetooth earbuds, it's hard to find a set with better sound quality than these. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds review, we said they are "the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance." If you want stellar sound and don't want to spend $299, this $229 deal is a good option, as this is the lowest price these earbuds have ever been.

Price Check: $229 @ Walmart, $229 @ Bose



As you'll see in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review , these earbuds are among the best on the market for helping you block the outside world and stay lost in your own. Whether you want to listen to music without annoying sounds ruining the mood or take in your favorite podcasts without distractions, these block everything while offering incredible sound quality.

Bose's proprietary immersive audio technology is one of the stand-out features. It creates a multi-dimensional soundstage using its digital signal processing software to make you feel like you're even more into your music. Kate Kozuch's review called it a "game-changer" while citing that the 'still' mode "offers one of the most enveloping audio experiences I’ve ever had with a pair of earbuds."

In the end, we gave these a 4-star rating. The negatives are minor, though. The case doesn't offer wireless charging, which we've grown to expect from premium earbuds. Call quality could be better, too, but if you're primarily concerned about how good your music sounds, that won't be a deal-breaker for you.