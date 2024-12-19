Check out the massive Beats sale at Amazon — save up to $180
From Bluetooth speakers to in-ear buds
We're big fans of Beats gear here at Tom's Guide. They're the kind of devices that tell the world you know what you're all about — slick style, cool tech, and loads and loads of bass. Beats headphones and Bluetooth speakers can often command high prices though, keeping them slightly out of reach of everyone.
Well, thankfully, you can now save big on Beats speakers and headphones. There's a great sale on at Amazon currently, where you could save up to $180 on a new pair of headphones. The Beats Studio Pro are now just $169 at Amazon, close to their lowest price ever. The Beats Solo 4 are $99 at Amazon, where a $100 discount makes them cheaper than ever. The Beats Pill is $99 at Amazon, for another lowest price.
The latest Beats cans to leave the stable, the Beats Solo 4 omit some of the more premium features of the Studio Pro to save you some money. While they lack ANC, they pack in great sound quality and an excellent 50 hours of battery life. They got 4 stars in review for a reason, after all. They're comfy to boot — and with a $100 discount, they're lower than t they've ever been.
The oblong Beats Pill is a lovely little Bluetooth speaker with some great features. It has 24 hours of battery life for great power. We also liked the sound quality in our hands-on with the Beats Pill, and we where impressed with the color options that you can choose. This $50 discount brings the Pill down to its lowest price ever for a great Christmas deal.
The Studio Pro sit at the top of the Beats tree, with their flagship matching specs sheet. They feature excellent noise canceling and a comfortable fit. They'll last you a long time thanks to their 40-hour battery life as well, and they sound pretty good for the price. This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen the Studio Pro reach, but it's only about $10 away.
The budget Solo Buds have a very un-budget trick up their sleeves — loads and loads of battery life. They'll last you 18 hours of charge from the buds themselves, which is more than almost everything else out there. They're small, compact in shape, and we loved them in our hands-on. This price is very close to the lowest we've ever seen them — only a $10 difference!
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.