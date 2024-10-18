Early Black Friday sale on JBL audio at Amazon — 7 deals I'd get now from $29

There's not too much longer to wait until Black Friday, but you can beat the rush with this awesome JBL sale at Amazon. Some of our favorite speakers and headphones have been slashed in price.

Right now you can get the JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds for $29 at Amazon. Despite their cheap price, they deliver great quality sound with IP54 rated water and dust resistance and up to 32 hours of battery life. With this 40% discount, they're at their lowest price ever, so snap them up while you can.

Check out my favorite JBL deals below. For more, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out the Black Friday-worthy deals I'd get in Best Buy's sale.

Best JBL deals

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life (up to 32 hours with the charging case) and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music. These are one of the best entry level buds from big-name brands.

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

JBL Tune Flex: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

After a 50% discount, the JBL Tune Flex earbuds are a solid buy. These lightweight buds provide some great features, including active noise canceling, up to 32 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. There are also four microphones on board to isolate your voice from background noise during voice and video calls.

JBL Tune 720BT: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Score the JBL Tune 720BT wireless headphones for a discount at Amazon. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 support, and adjustable EQ in the JBL Headphones app. JBL also says they can last for up to 57 hours of battery life on a charge, with a 5-minute quick charge powering the headphones for 3 hours.

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Our JBL Flip 6 review said this speaker balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.

JBL Xtreme 4: was $379 now $319 @ Amazon

This speaker is perfect to get the party going. Our JBL Xtreme 4 review praised its incredible sound quality with adaptive EQ, thumping bass and 24-hour battery life. On top of that, it has an IP67 rating meaning it can survive spills and it can even be used as a power bank to charge your phone. It's heavy at 73.76 ounces, but it's a great speaker especially after a discount.