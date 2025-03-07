Apple Music is hosting a playlist created by King Charles — here's when you can stream it
You might be surprised about what he listens to
Have you ever wondered what music King Charles III listens to when he wants to wind down? What tunes he plays before he goes to speak to the Prime Minister? Well, wonder no longer — he's going to tell you.
In a very special broadcast on Apple Music called "The King's Music Room", His Majesty is going to take us through the musical history of the commonwealth, as well as his own personal music taste.
A celebration of Commonwealth Day
The show is going to include some surprising tracks, from the likes of Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones and even more modern acts like Davido and RAYE.
"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others," The King explained. "It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places," he continued — perhaps, as the world seems to balance on a knife's edge, the collective power of music might bring some solace.
The King's Music Room is going to celebrate the music of the Commonwealth first and foremost. There's music from all over the world, showing the range of talent in a "fun and eclectic collection."
The King's Music Room will premiere on Apple Music 1 on March 10 at 6am GMT (that's 1am EST), and can then be listened to anytime with an Apple Music subscription.
More from Tom's Guide
- M4 MacBook Air vs M3 Macbook Air: Here's the biggest upgrades
- Massive foldable iPhone leak just tipped key specs, release window and a very high price
- I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I've just seen these incredible minimalist speakers and now I want to Marie Kondo my audio setup
Majority Elias review: I knew £99 for a Dolby Atmos soundbar was too good to be true