Apple Music is hosting a playlist created by King Charles — here's when you can stream it

Have you ever wondered what music King Charles III listens to when he wants to wind down? What tunes he plays before he goes to speak to the Prime Minister? Well, wonder no longer — he's going to tell you.

In a very special broadcast on Apple Music called "The King's Music Room", His Majesty is going to take us through the musical history of the commonwealth, as well as his own personal music taste.

A celebration of Commonwealth Day

The show is going to include some surprising tracks, from the likes of Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones and even more modern acts like Davido and RAYE.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others," The King explained. "It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places," he continued — perhaps, as the world seems to balance on a knife's edge, the collective power of music might bring some solace.

The King's Music Room is going to celebrate the music of the Commonwealth first and foremost. There's music from all over the world, showing the range of talent in a "fun and eclectic collection."

The King's Music Room will premiere on Apple Music 1 on March 10 at 6am GMT (that's 1am EST), and can then be listened to anytime with an Apple Music subscription.

