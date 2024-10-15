Another huge Sonos leak reveals key information about the new Arc Ultra smart soundbar

You've not been short on information if you're interested in Sonos's latest soundbar, the Sonos Arc Ultra. Only recently we covered a leak that revealed how the soundbar would look, and before that we got a glimpse of how much it might cost. Now, thanks to a massive leak on the B&H Photo website, we have an even clearer picture of what to expect from the new smart soundbar.

There are two products that the leak deals with. The first is the aforementioned Sonos Arc Ultra, and the second is the Sonos Sub 4. That's the latest version of Sonos' subwoofer, a wireless device that adds more rumble to your movies and TV. Here's what's in the leak.

Impressive surround sound

According to the article, the Arc Ultra will feature fourteen drivers, giving it a very impressive 9.1.4 surround sound channels. That includes "seven tweeters, six midwoofers, and a built-in subwoofer" to really bring the noise. Interestingly, it has 3 drivers (more than you'll find in the previous generation of Sonos Arc), so we're expecting some very impressive audio from this soundbar. It's possible thanks to the new "Sound Motion technology", which "envelopes you in precision sound from every direction". That sounds like Spatial Audio to us.

That's all powered by Sonos' Trueplay system, which uses integrated microphones to measure your room's acoustics and adjust the sound profile accordingly. That means the soundbar should sound great no matter what room you put it in. It works brilliantly on the Sonos Era 300 smart speaker, so it should be a great addition here.

We've also got some confirmation on the new features on board as well. There's a Bluetooth connection now, in addition to new touch controls along the top of the bar. We'll have to wait until we've tested it, but we reckon it could rank highly on our best soundbars list.

A new subwoofer

The Sonos Arc Ultra isn't the only product in the leak. There's also the Sonos Subwoofer 4, the most recent version of Sonos' bassy soundbar companion. One of the biggest features here is that when the new subwoofer is connected to the Sonos Ultra, the soundbar stops creating the lower tones and leaves it all to the sub. That should mean that bass is clearer, and there will be no interference between the two devices.

It will also work with the Trueplay feature to make sure that it sounds as good as possible in your TV room. This leak is the most information about Sonos' products we've seen so far, and because it comes from a trusted source, so we'd say it's likely to be accurate. Whatever happens, I wouldn't want to be the poor person at B&H Photo who accidentally pressed "publish" before it should have been.

