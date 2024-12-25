7 most underrated earbuds and headphones of 2024

There have been some big flagship releases of headphones and earbuds in 2024. Bose launched its QuietComfort Ultra headphones, QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, and Ultra Open Earbuds, while Apple debuted the AirPods 4 and the first Sonos headphones finally hit the scene. But what about some of the smaller audio releases, some that you might have missed?

Think: the kinds of headphones and earbuds that deserve big accolades according to an audio editor, yet didn't generate a ton of buzz among the public. As the aforementioned audio editor, I've been lucky enough to test out dozens of products this year, and found that there are some wonderful options out there that are well worth your attention — even if they don't get talked about as much as devices from Sony, Bose, or Apple. In fact, some of the best headphones overall have flown under the radar, so here's my top 7 you should consider trying out.

Marshall Monitor III

(Image credit: Future)

One of the first products that I tested for Tom’s Guide is also, I think, one of the year’s best releases. Marshall has always made headphones, earbuds, and speakers that I love, but the Monitor III are one of the first that I can reliably recommend to people without having to make any caveats. They are super light, super comfortable, and they feature very solid ANC — all at a price that undercuts the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

What I think is most surprising, however, is that no one seems to be talking about them. After all, they’ve got a stylish flair and some of the best battery life in a pair of headphones that I’ve ever seen. They last 70 hours with ANC, which is more than just about anything else you can spend your money on. Turn the ANC off and you get a grand total of 100 hours of use. That’s more than three times the battery life from rivaling options, and that alone should get people yapping.

Yet, I feel alone in my love of these retro cans and all their rock n’ roll charm. A shame — so I shout into the void, “you should also think about picking up the Marshall Monitor III when you go to buy your next pair of ANC headphones!” I gave them 4.5 stars in my review — and they're worth every one.

Noble Fokus Apollo

(Image credit: Future)

Ok, so given that Noble Fokus Apollo are now sold out almost everywhere, they’re perhaps not ‘overrated’. I do find the review scores interesting when you look around the web though, and I think they deserve more than the 4 stars that many outlets have graced them with thanks to the impeccable sound quality. There’s a reason that so many people are buying the things after all, and it's certainly not because of the guitar-sized protective case.

The Fokus Apollo use a mixture of two different types of drivers inside — a standard dynamic driver for the bass, and then a cool planar magnetic driver for the rest of the ensemble. It works remarkably well, and you get some of the best sound quality that I’ve experienced in a pair of headphones that cost under $1,000. The battery life is great with 50 hours of ANC playback, and they’re very comfortable.

They’re not cheap at $649, but they’re better than just about anything else at this price point in my eyes. I’m surprised they’ve not made themselves homes on best wireless headphone lists around the web. They’ve got a place booked on ours thanks to a glowing 5 star review, that’s for sure.

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100

(Image credit: Future)

I have an affinity for Cambridge Audio products. They're great quality, well-priced, and looks great. The Melomania P100 are the brand’s overhead cans, and they fit the Cambridge Audio remit to a tee. Our 4 star review is a testament to their quality.

They’re not the most comfortable headphones in the world, but they sound amazing, and have some very good ANC for the price. I think they look really nice as well, and Matt Berry of What We Do In The Shadows fame lends his wonderful lilt to the built-in voice assistant for some extra character. For $279 they should be ranking well in all sorts of different buying guides — but for some reason, they’re not.

I wonder if there’s perhaps something to do with the recognizability of the name in the U.S., but I’d love to see these excellent cans get their due. They sound better than almost everything else at a similar price, and they make more than a solid case for a place in your backpack. Good hard case too — I’d like to see the Melomania P100 get the recognition they deserve.

Beats Solo Buds

(Image credit: Future)

It feels strange to say that a product from the Beats range is underrated, but I really think the Solo Buds are much better than many people give them credit for. It’s the battery life that really brings them though — 18 hours from the buds themselves is game-changing, especially given they cost less than $100. They might not have the allure of the ANC-equipped Beats Studio Buds Plus, but I think they make a great case for their place in the line.

Unfortunately, you see more hands-ons than reviews, and people seem to be opting for the slightly more expensive Studio Buds. I reckon we should see more people with Beats Solo Buds in their pockets, leaving them with some spare cash to spend on something else.

Noble Fokus Rex5

(Image credit: Noble)

The Noble Fokus Rex5 is a fairly recent addition to the earbuds world, and it’s one that wowed me with some of the most impressive wireless in-ear sound I’ve ever heard. Not that it should be any surprise — there are five different drivers inside their stunning enclosures, and they come in at a price that might make your eyes water.

Since they’ve released though, I’ve barely seen them mentioned online. Be that on forums or elsewhere, no one seems to be talking about them anywhere I look — and I think that does what I think might be one of the most impressive pairs of ANC earbuds I’ve ever seen a disservice. I love the Rex5, and they’re easily becoming the best thing on my testing bench right now. Stay tuned for a full review, but until then, know that they are worth a lot more talk than they are currently getting.

Soundcore C40i

(Image credit: Future)

Open earbuds are becoming more and more a staple of the world of audio gear, and the C40i are a great budget addition to the selection. They come from Soundcore, which makes some wonderful budget gear, and the C40i show that the company really knows what it's doing. They sound great, feature solid battery life, and a good open fit thanks to a flexible design.

I suspect that they’ll be overshadowed by the more expensive competition, however, which would be a massive shame. They got a 4.5 star review from us, and we loved our time with them. Whatever happens though, you should definitely put the C40i on your list of open earbuds that don’t break the bank — after all, they are only $99.

Jlab Jbuds Lux

(Image credit: Future)

There are plenty of different sub-$100 over-ear headphones, but the Jlab Jbuds Lux are easily some of the very best. They only cost $79, built their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit and surprisingly solid ANC make them feel a whole lot more expensive than they actually are.

I wonder though if that low price might make people overlook the Lux for something slightly more expensive, but then they’d miss out on some impressive cans. The only negative here is the lack of a protective carry case in the box, but you can easily find a third-party one for not very much. We gave them 4 stars in our review, and they’re a very impressive pair for the price.