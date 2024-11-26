Noble just announced the most stunning earbuds we've ever seen — and they have 5 drivers

It's not often that a set of headphones pops up on our desks and makes us go, "Ooh, that's pretty." That includes some of the best wireless earbuds. The newly announced Noble FoKus Rex5 wireless earbuds caught our attention with their swirly green shells and sparkling carry case.

And while looks aren't everything, Noble Audio appears to have stuffed these headphones with some serious audiophile specs.

Noble Audio says that "the FoKus Rex5 has been under development for some time now, and the final result is a feature-rich TWS implementing new technology rarely seen in the competition."

For one, the FoKus Rex5 earbuds feature five drivers, which is, as far as we're aware, the most drivers ever featured in a set of earbuds. The standard to now has been up to three drivers. Noble's FoKus Prestige buds use an 8.2mm dynamic driver and two balanced armature (BA) drivers, for example.

In comparison, the Rex5s features a 10mm dynamic driver, a 6mm planer driver and three BA drivers. Noble Audio says the five drivers create "an impressive soundstage that effortlessly delivers rich, full bass, detailed mid-tones, and crystal-clear highs." The earbuds have an extended frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. And that's all coupled with active noise canceling.

Noble Audio uses Audiodo's personalization software via the Noble app to customize EQ settings based on your hearing. Once you've set it, the settings are uploaded and stored in the buds. They also support aptX Adaptive and LDAC hi-res codecs alongside AAC and SBC.

For connectivity, the Rex5 uses Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint.

Noble claims the battery life will last an expected 5 hours with ANC on and 7 hours turned off. The charging case is supposed to add an extra 40 hours of playtime with a quick charge time of 15 minutes.

The Noble FoKus Rex5 earbuds are available to pre-order now for $449/£419/€499 and will begin shipping on November 29.

