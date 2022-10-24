Black Friday sales 2022 — best Australian deals and discounts

We got a small taste of Australia's end-of-year shopping season with Amazon's Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab) earlier this month, but now we can officially set our sights on the year's biggest sales event, Black Friday 2022.

This year, Black Friday will kick off on November 25 and end with Cyber Monday on November 28, though if previous years are anything to go by, we can also expect a cavalcade of early deals and discounts in the week leading up to the main event.

That may seem like plenty of time, but based on our experience, you can never be too prepared for the onslaught of deals that are set to come on Black Friday 2022. Because of this, we urge you to start keeping an eye on retailer websites now for the products you're hoping to buy.

Additionally, we're expecting retailers to offer earlier and bigger-than-average Black Friday deals this year thanks to inflation and ongoing stock shortages, so expect huge savings on everything from TVs and laptops to vacuum cleaners and coffee machines.

For now, you should read on below for tips and predictions on what to expect from Black Friday 2022, along with any early deals we happen to find in the lead up to the big day.

Best pre-Black Friday deals — Best early sales

Phones

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) | AU$1,749 AU$1,626 (save AU$123) Sure, the iPhone 14 is out now, but if you want to save some money you could opt for the still-great iPhone 13, which is now discounted by AU$123 in the 512GB model. Discount applies to the Midnight, Red, Blue, Green, Pink and Starlight colour options.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,999 AU$1,797 (save AU$202) Get the newest 2022 model MacBook Pro with a significant discount thanks to Amazon's Big Smile Sale. Sporting the new M2 chip, which brings amazing performance and battery life, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) is now only AU$1.797, which is a saving of AU$202 from the RRP. Please note, this is the Retina model with Touch Bar.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499 AU$414 (save AU$85) Bose's incredibly popular QuietComfort 35 headphones basically put noise cancellation on the map, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 are the latest generation of that line. As you'd expect, they offer great noise cancellation and comfort, though admittedly their sound quality has since been outclassed by the flagship Bose 700 headphones. Still, they're a great set of cans. The white colour option is now on sale for AU$414, which is AU$85 cheaper than the RRP.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | AU$399 AU$295 (save AU$104) Alternatively, if you're more of an earbuds person, you could opt for Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds, which surprisingly offer a similar noise cancellation experience, despite their compact size. Right now, the black model is discounted by AU$104 as part of Amazon's Big Smile Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$100) Admittedly, Apple's first generation AirPods Pro were a little cheaper during Prime Day back in June, but this Big Smile Sale price is the next best price we've seen on them. If you can live without having the latest second-gen model, you can save AU$100 on its predecessor, which is currently reduced to AU$299.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$395 (save AU$204) Bose's flagship headphones are massively discounted for Amazon's Big Smile Sale, with their brilliant noise cancellation and excellent sound quality now available for around AU$204 less than their usual RRP. If you've had your eye on these cans, now would be the time to pick them up. Sale price apples to the black and silver colour options.

Smartwatches

Garmin Venu 2S | AU$629 AU$448 (save AU$181) Essentially a smaller version of the standard Garmin Venu 2, the Venu 2S sports a more compact 40mm case and 27.9mm hi-res AMOLED screen. It also offers excellent fitness tools and GPS functionality. Discounted to just AU$448 in black, grey, white and beige, which is a AU$181 saving.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + cellular, 44mm) | AU$549 AU$509 (save AU$40) Instead of paying top dollar for Apple's new Watch SE 2, why not save some cash and grab the incredibly similar 2020 model at a AU$40 discount? You still get a heart rate monitor, robust fitness tracking and water resistance, and this discounted blue 44mm model even boasts GPS and LTE connectivity.

Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch) | AU$79.95 AU$45 (save AU$34.95) Revisit a Wii classic with the new and improved Switch edition of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, now in HD. Take the adventure to the sky on yet another epic quest. The new HD version looks great, and is still very fun (once you get past it's truly strange controls). Now only AU$45, which is a saving of AU$34.95 off the RRP.

Deathloop (PS5) | AU$79 AU$46 (save AU$33) From Arkane Studios, developers of Dishonored and Prey, comes Deathloop, a thrilling shooter that sees you play as an assassin stuck in a time loop — think Dishonored meets Groundhog Day. Right now, the PS5 version of this instant classic is only AU$46, which is a massive AU$33 off the RRP.

Razer Kiyo X | AU$139 AU$59 (save AU$80) Many of us are still working from home on occasion, and a good webcam is imperative in that situation. Razer's Kiyo Pro is a great affordable option that still offers auto focus functionality, with 1080p video at 30fps, or 720p at 60fps. If you're a serious game streamer, you might want something more advanced, but for everyone else, this'll do the trick.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed | AU$109.95 AU$49 (save AU$60.95) While it lacks some of the more advanced features that serious gamers crave, Razer's still very good Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse is an absolute steal thanks to Big Smile Sale deal which slashes its price by a stunning 55%, bringing the price down to just AU$49.95. Please note, this mouse is powered by AA batteries.

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | AU$539.95 AU$489 (save AU$50.95) While this isn't the cheapest Nintendo Switch OLED price we've seen on Amazon (that would be September's AU$444 price point), it's still a great deal for those who are currently after the console/handheld hybrid and don't want to pay full RRP. Was AU$539.95, now only AU$489. That's a saving AU$50.95.

TV & entertainment

Google Chromecast (3rd gen) | AU$59 AU$35 (save AU$24) You'll find a great deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max below, however, that particular offer is Prime exclusive. That said, this deal on Google's Chromecast (3rd gen) is available to everyone. Admittedly, won't stream at 4K, but it's hard to argue with a 41% discount. Get access to the Google Play Store on your TV and cast to your TV from your smart devices.

Monitors

Alienware 38-inch curved monitor (AW3821DW) | AU$2,499 AU$1,999 (save AU$500) Those after a monster curved monitor have come to the right place, because Amazon has slashed 20% off the RRP of this 38-inch Alienware screen! It offers a 21:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Was AU$2,499, now just AU$1,999!

Appliances

De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next | AU$249 AU$170 (save AU$79) If you're looking for an easy-to-use coffee machine that provides thick crema every time, look no further than the De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next. Now discounted by AU$79 off the RRP, the Vertuo Next will delight espresso drinkers, though its lack of milk frother may disappoint cappuccino fans.

iRobot Roomba S9 Plus | AU$2,899 AU$2,688 (save AU$211) Considered by many as the best robot vacuum that's currently available, thanks to its ability to actually get into those hard to reach corners. Like all iRobot models these days, the Roomba S9 Plus is app-controlled and can even map out your rooms for more efficient cleaning over time. Discounted by AU$211.

Miele Triflex HX1 3-in-1 | AU$799 AU$509 (save AU$290) Miele's gone all out for its first cordless vacuum, offering three different configurations which should have you covered anydry vaccuming scenario — one for everyday cleaning, another that let's you extend for maximum reach, and another which keeps the HX1 short and compact. Was AU$799, now AU$509.

Networking

Asus RT-AX55 Wi-Fi 6 router | AU$229 AU$153 (save AU$76) While not the fastest Asus router, it can still reach incredible fast speeds of up to 1,800Mbps. If you're a power user, you may want to opt for the faster model, but this will be more than enough for most other people.

Black Friday deals to expect in 2022

Even in Australia, Black Friday is the best time of year to make any major purchase. Whether you're looking to buy a new TV or replace your mattress, Australia's retailers will always save their best discounts and deals until the end of the year.

Typically, most Black Friday sales will start in the weeks leading up to the main event, and will often drop further in price as the official day gets closer. A good rule of thumb is expect price drops from the first week of November onwards.

That said, Black Friday 2022 might be slightly different to previous years, in that the pandemic is still causing shortages of essential components and parts across the globe, meaning certain items may sell out faster than usual.

For instance, even though PS5 restock has gotten better in the last few months, we still expect the in-demand console to sell out rather fast — especially if there's any sort of discount.

In summary, you can expect shortages like these to continue on for the rest of the year, meaning many items will be in low supply. Because of this, our advice is for Aussie consumers to take advantage of any great deals they spot and to get their shopping done earlier than usual this year.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 is on Friday, November 25. That said, you can expect Black Friday deals to start well before the official start date. Retailers such as Amazon, The Good Guys, Dell and Bing Lee are known kick off the season with early deals, so make sure you keep an eye out for discounts in the weeks leading up to the official start date.

Who has the best Black Friday deals in 2022? In Australia, there are many retailers who will be competing to bring the best deals and discounts on Black Friday. As for which retailer will have the best Black Friday deals, that will really depend on which category you plan to buy in. For instance, Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman usually offer the biggest savings on 4K TVs, smartphones and appliances. That said, those after a new PC or laptop should consider buying direct from brands such as Dell and HP. Additionally, it's worth keeping an eye on eBay Australia, which will offer discounts on practically everything, with even bigger savings for eBay Plus members.

Why is it called Black Friday?

An event that began in the US, the term "Black Friday" as it relates to shopping dates back to 1961, and was used to describe the crowded pedestrian and vehicle traffic that usually came right after the holiday of Thanksgiving in Philadelphia.

The term would continue to gain traction, eventually spreading throughout the entire country by 1975. Eventually, the term Black Friday would have a different meaning for retailers, marking the point in the US calendar year when companies go "in the black," meaning they would finally begin to turn a profit. This would allow them to slash prices on their remaining stock, leading to huge deals in the lead up to the holiday season.

While that time of year varies from country to country, the Black Friday sales event has been adopted all over the world, which is why Australia now takes part.