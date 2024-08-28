OpenAI to launch new advanced "Strawberry" AI product this fall — what we know so far

OpenAI, the creative force ChatGPT, will be releasing a new AI program called "Strawberry", according to a report from The Information. The hype behind the upcoming release brings speculations that Strawberry will offer significant enhancements in AI's capability to solve complex mathematical problems, complete strategic tasks, and study in-depth topics without prior exposure to specific training data.

Information about the development of Strawberry has been quite secretive since leaks and speculation began. First hints at the project began in July, when CEO Sam Altman uploaded pictures of strawberries on social media to very discreetly confirm that development was afoot.

According to the report, Strawberry is engineered to tackle some of the current limitations of today's AI models. While traditional AI dominates pattern recognition, often stumbling over tasks requiring either symbolic reasoning or context-sensitive solving, Strawberry, will have the ability to do more reasoning, bringing with it a new era in AI capabilities.

One of the biggest points of intrigue with Strawberry relates to its place in training OpenAI's next large language model, "Orion." Advanced reasoning on Strawberry could create synthetic data of high quality, crucial to reduce the error frequency or "hallucinations" that often plague AI models. Improvement in data quality could make Orion more reliable and accurate, positioning it as a flagship product in OpenAI's lineup.

Beyond this training for other models, Strawberry is being extended to handle a host of high-order tasks such as devising market strategies, solving word games like the New York Times' Connections, and conducting exhaustive research into complex subjects. These would greatly extend the value of AI from purely business to educational in nature, where deliberation and strategy can now be executed with much more depth.

Strawberry's release is part of OpenAI's comprehensive effort to innovate and scale the powers of AI. It's one of several projects based on foundational work done by former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and has since been developed with guidance from current research staff at the company.

The launch of a new model by OpenAI, is something the entire tech community is very curious to see. With advanced problem-solving capabilities and an enhanced reasoning engine, Strawberry promises to unlock vast opportunities in various domains, integrating AI more deeply into daily living.

