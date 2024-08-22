Midjourney expands web access — offering 25 free AI-generated images for all users

Easier than ever to make images

Midjourney logo on phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Midjourney, the AI-powered image generation platform, is offering 25 free image generations to all users — even if you already have an account!

The leading AI platform is also finally allowing anyone to create images on the web, taking them out of Discord for the first time. Previously users had to generate 10 images in Discord before they could get access to the web version.

The free credit offering echoes Midjourney’s initial open access during its July 2022 launch and is part of the platform’s systematic effort to revolutionize AI-driven creativity.

How to get free images in Midjourney

Midjourney

(Image credit: Midjourney)

To get started, simply sign up with your Google or Discord account, and get ready to explore the platform’s capabilities commitment-free. Once logged in, you’re ready to immediately dive into the world of AI-generated art by entering text descriptions on the platform's web-based interface. From there, four images will be generated based on your prompts.

Midjourney also allows you to adjust your creations with a quick setting correction. Various options such as setting stylization levels, aspect ratio adjustments, and more can be made to different elements using the insightful slider bars.

Your work remains organized in the “Organize” tab and if you’re looking for some creative comradery, you can connect with other users via the “Chat” tab. This is a particularly nice option if you want to discuss image-making possibilities with like-minded creatives.

Free images are for all users

Already a Midjourney user? You can still take advantage of the offer. The company advises logging in to your existing Discord account to ensure none of your previous image history is lost. You can also merge your Discord and Google accounts under the "Account" tab, to ensure uninterrupted access to your work across the different platforms.

With AI-generated art becoming more popular than ever, Midjourney’s decision to lower the barrier to entry comes at an ideal time. More than an introduction to what the platform can do, this move solidifies the platform’s position in the ultra-competitive AI art space.

From seasoned designers to curious newcomers, Midjourney’s mission to foster a vibrant and inclusive creative community is clear. Plus, if you enjoy using the platform and want more, the platform offers pricing plans that may work for you. Now is the perfect time to explore what Midjourney has to offer. Log in, generate, and let your imagination thrive.

Amanda Caswell
AI Writer