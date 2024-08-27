NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, August 28 (#444)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 28 for puzzle #444 are a bit more difficult than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #443, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #444. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Playground equipment

: Playground equipment 🟩 Green : Found at the end of a string/cord

: Found at the end of a string/cord 🟦 Blue : Described as dry

: Described as dry 🟪 Purple: Baby _____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Take a run around the park, before swinging around rope while considering Dennis Miller before ending on things your infant might have.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #444?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Playground equipment: Monkey bars, slide, swings, teeter-totter

Monkey bars, slide, swings, teeter-totter 🟩 Found at the end of a string/cord: Pendulum, tea bag, tetherball, yo-yo

Pendulum, tea bag, tetherball, yo-yo 🟦 Described as dry: Desert, humor, martini, teetotaler

Desert, humor, martini, teetotaler 🟪 Baby _____: Blues, boomer, steps, teeth

I started the day with a strike as I put together monkey bars, slide, teeter-totter and tetherball. Swapped out tetherball for swings to cap yellow.

I wasn't looking for things at the end of a cord as a category but got pendulum, tea bag, tetherball and yo-yo where I was thinking of things that yo-yo or teeter-totter as you will.

The purple category came in next with (baby) blues, boomer, steps and teeth. I saw teeth and steps first and put together blues and boomer from there.

The blue category makes sense with things described as dry; desert, humor, martini, and teetotaler.

This one is a hard one and it took a bit to make some of the connections, but nothing feels out of left field like some harder puzzles.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #443, which had a difficulty rating of 3.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Not gonna lie, I don't think I've ever been more confused then when I took an immediate strike putting Clippers, Thunder, Heat and Magic together. Turns out it was the obvious trap.

After I moved on from that blow, I started with heat, saw fire and spice and quickly found kick for the green category.

Yellow followed soon after with thunder, boom, crash and roar.

I took another strike as I was trying to piece together a nail salon connection with clippers, gel, brush and set. That didn't work.

Somehow, that helped me see baseball cards, then magic, set and tarot. There is a card game called Set and you can say card set, but I don't like that word for this connection, it really feels a stretch.

Blue became a rote fill with brush, cape, clippers and gel as things in a barbershop.