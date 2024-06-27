Google Gemini could be getting new voice options soon to fight ChatGPT-4o

Those of you that have used Google’s Gemini chatbot will know that it can also function as a voice assistant. Unfortunately, unlike Google Assistant, Gemini is only capable of communicating with a single voice. But that might be about to change.

According to an AssembleDebug report on Android Authority, the latest version of the Google app beta has a “Voice selection” option in the settings. This option offers up two new options called Ruby and River. Ruby is U.S. English and described as “warm” while River is German and described as “calm."

Sadly these voices don’t actually produce any audible sound, there’s no way of gauging what new versions of the Google Search voice (or their Gemini counterparts) may actually sound like.

Assemble Debug also posted a screenshot of the Gemini app on their X account, showing off a similar option. Unlike the Google app, however, selecting this option apparently opens up an empty page. While it’s unclear when it might happen, this does suggest the company is preparing to launch some additional voice options for Gemini at some point in the near future.

How many is equally unclear, though it is worth noting that Google Assistant currently has 12 different voice options available in the U.S. Knowing that it’s pretty strange that Google has taken so long to add new voices to Gemini.

Still with other services like ChatGPT-4o already showcasing new voices for their AI, it’s no surprise that Google will want to add additional voice to Gemini in the near future. Google just needs to hustle and get those options rolled out to users as quickly as possible.

And ideally not find itself in legal trouble in the process, like OpenAI has after being accused of using Scarlett Johansson’s voice without permission.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors