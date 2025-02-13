Gemini Live major upgrade just revealed by Google

Google is releasing a Google Gemini update to make it better at understanding you, regardless of your language or accent.

This information comes from an email from Gemini that details how the latest model, now rolling out to users, is designed to better understand multiple languages, dialects and accents in a single live chat.

Not only will Gemini be better at listening, but the email also states that its translation capabilities are stronger than ever too.

Dream Job | Google Pixel SB Commercial 2025 - YouTube Watch On

On top of that, Google explains it plans to bring screen sharing and live video streaming capabilities to Gemini Live in the coming months.

Gemini will store shared audio, video and screenshots in your Gemini Apps Activity, if enabled. However, it's worth noting that data in the App activity will be deleted as part of your auto-delete period, or you can delete it yourself by heading into the settings.

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini 2.0 and AI agents?

There's little doubt that Google has been working to massively improve Google Gemini, especially with the release of Gemini 2.0. But these Gemini Live upgrades are only part of the story, as Google's main focus is on the new "age of agents."

AI agents can sound complicated, but put simply they're an AI model's ability to use different sub-applications to perform a range of different small tasks at once.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For instance, Google launched a new Deep Research tool in Gemini that uses these agents to browse the web for you, and then return a report based on its findings. This differs from using the standard Gemini chatbot, as the most you would get from a query there would be a list of relevant search results.

We'll be putting the new and improved Gemini Live through further testing now this update is here. With voice interaction becoming a key feature for AI companies, we're excited to find out how this compares to similar tools like ChatGPT's Advanced Voice mode.