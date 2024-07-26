SearchGPT has the ‘best shot at changing the search paradigm as we’ve known it for 25 years’

News
By
published

Google needs to pay attention

OpenAI and Google apps on a phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We've heard rumors that OpenAI had a Google search competitor in the works for some time. The company finally released a prototype version of its search tool called SearchGPT, and everyone is excited about the future of searching for things on the internet. 

Google has long had a stranglehold on search, but some industry analysts believe that OpenAI might be in the perfect position to challenge the Mountain View company. After 25 years of sitting atop the search engine throne, could it finally be time for another company to run things?

In a statement to Tom's Guide, Danny Goodwin, Editorial Director of Search Engine Land, said, "I’m very wary of crowning anybody a 'Google killer' because Google has killed all the so-called Google killers so far. However, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in my opinion, has the best shot at changing the search paradigm as we’ve known it for 25 years and potentially truly challenging Google Search."

I'm also wary about any sort of proclamation like that. There's a reason people call searching for things online "Googling." The brand is synonymous with search, whereas OpenAI is known for its chatbot. Not only that, but as Goodwin points out, "SearchGPT is just a temporary prototype, and only 10,000 users will have it." 

What will it take for SearchGPT, or whatever the final version ends up being when it's implemented into ChatGPT, to dethrone Google? Hayley Sutherland, Research Manager, Conversational AI & Intelligent Knowledge Discovery at IDC, weighed in: "How much SearchGPT ends up competing with the current leading consumer search engines will be partly dependent on the actual speed and accuracy of using SearchGPT, and these parameters will also help determine the use cases (types of searches/question answering) that SearchGPT will be best suited for." 

A GIF of SearchGPT

(Image credit: OpenAI)

I've covered the differences between SearchGPT and Google Search, and while they're playing in a similar space, they're not the same. "What’s undeniable is that there is a stark difference between the search experiences of SearchGPT and Google Search. I think the lack of ads will appeal to many people and the prominent citations (links to websites) will appeal to brands and businesses," explained Goodwin. 

Right now, the most significant pieces lacking from SearchGPT are local and commerce content. You can find all kinds of sourced information using the tool, but it lags behind traditional search engines in those key areas. "OpenAI still has some significant work to do, particularly upgrading search results quality in local and commerce searches," explained Goodwin. If OpenAI can lock that down, Google might need to worry a bit.

In the end, this is just step one in a long process for OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. Goodwin called it a "transitory step." While I'd have to agree, I'd also say it's more of a transitory leap, as there hasn't been this much hype around a new way to search in a long, long time. 

You can sign up for SearchGPT right now to get on the waitlist. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 49 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
1
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch)
2
Alienware x14 R2 GAMING...
Dell
$1,799.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
3
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming...
Amazon
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg 15 A13ve Laptop -...
Walmart
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
5
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
6
MSI Cyborg 15 A13VE Laptop,...
antonline
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
7
MSI - Cyborg 15.6" 144hz...
Best Buy
$1,099.99
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB Intel Core i7)
8
Samsung - Galaxy Book3 Ultra...
Best Buy
$2,399.99
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
9
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
10
SAMSUNG - Galaxy Book3 Ultra...
Amazon
$1,999
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.