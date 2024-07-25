How to join the SearchGPT waitlist — here’s how to get early access

OpenAI surprise-revealed a new AI-powered search engine run on the GPT-4 AI models called SearchGPT. Unlike other AI tools, the latest search engine has real-time access to internet-based information.

Currently, SearchGPT is a prototype that OpenAI is testing. The AI company has created a waitlist for those curious about seeing the search engine in action.

Based on examples provided by OpenAI, SearchGPT is a large textbox that asks searchers, "What are you looking for?" Compared to Google's Search results, the GPT version attempts to summarize and organize the information it finds. Links are still available in an accessible sidebar.

The results can be followed up with relevant queries using a chatbox at the bottom of the page. The summaries are expected to have in-line attributions and links so that users can find out where information originated or read more on the topic.

How long OpenAI lets SearchGPT stay as a separate tool is unclear. They have said the goal is to eventually '"integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future."

To potentially get access to SearchGPT, you'll need to have a ChatGPT account already. Once you're logged in, you can go here to join the waitlist. Click the black Join waitlist button, which should change to gray. It'll put a checkmark beside it saying, "You're on the waitlist."

It's been reported that initial testing will start with up to 10,000 people. OpenAI hasn't said how long they expect testing to last or how it will expand beyond eventually being incorporated into the ChatGPT service.

For now, join the waitlist and hope you get lucky enough to be selected.

