OpenAI says ChatGPT will be so good within a year we will talk to it like a human

OpenAI says ChatGPT as we know it today will be seen as “laughably bad” when we look back at the artificial intelligence chatbot in the future.

Brad Lightcap, COO of the AI lab, predicts we will speak to the AI chatbot like a human and treat it like a teammate in the future, seeing it as no different to any other colleague within a decade.

There is speculation OpenAI is on the verge of launching GPT-5, which CEO Sam Altman has described as significantly more intelligent than GPT-4, the AI model that powers the paid-for version of ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

Lightcap said during a panel event on AI at the Milken Institute: "In the next couple of 12 months, I think the systems that we use today will be laughably bad.” Lightcap’s comments back up remarks by Altman last month where he described GPT-4 as the “dumbest model any of you will ever have to use'.

What can we expect from ChatGPT version 5?

A conversation with OpenAI on what to expect in the next 12 months- today's systems are laughably bad- ChatGPT not long term engagement model- models capable of complex "work"- like a great team mate working with u- shift towards verbal interfaces & beyond, Multimodality pic.twitter.com/XW91fNNceYMay 7, 2024

ChatGPT has evolved significantly since it first launched in November 2022, adding a new memory feature, system prompts and of course custom chatbots in the form of GPTs.

Over that time DALL-E has been integrated to allow the creation of images and ChatGPT can also run code snippets, allowing for the creation of graphs and other features.

The biggest change has been in the underlying model — essentially the brain of the operations — moving from GPT-3 to GPT-4 and the various versions of that model. This has given ChatGPT the ability to understand images and speech in addition to text and code.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What we are likely to see with a GPT-5 powered ChatGPT is more input types, including video and music, as well as a move from chat to agents — where the AI can interact with other services and perform tasks on your behalf.

What will make GPT-5 so much better?

Remarkable from Sam Altman:“GPT-4 is the dumbest model any of you will ever have to use again.”: pic.twitter.com/APDXe9bh7CMay 2, 2024

GPT-5 will have significantly better reasoning and understanding. It will be able to do "more complex work," according to Lightcap and will be "much more capable". Essentially it will get a step closer to human levels of understanding.

Altman has previously said the goal is to build AGI, or a form of superintelligent that has a deeper understanding of the world than humans but can think like us. He says this will be iterative, with each new model getting closer to that goal.

Lightcap said large language models are moving more towards a "system relationship" with users, making it more of a teammate to help solve problems, changing the way we use the software.

He said that the improvements in reasoning and other capabilities are just the start, adding that "we're just scratching the surface on the full kind of set of capabilities that these systems have.”