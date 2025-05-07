Apple agrees to $95 million Siri settlement — here’s how to claim your share

If Siri ever accidentally turned on and captured part of a private conversation, you may be eligible for compensation from Apple.



Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit related to claims that Siri may have recorded confidential conversations without consent.

If you owned a Siri-enabled device between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, and had an accidental Siri activation during that time, you can now file a claim to receive compensation of up to $100.

How much can you get?

Settlement class members can receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, for up to five devices.

In other words, some users could receive as much as $100. The actual payout will depend on how many valid claims are submitted before the deadline of July 2, 2025.

Eligible devices include:

To qualify, you must attest that the device experienced an accidental Siri activation during a private or confidential conversation.

What was the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2019, stemmed from reports that contractors hired by Apple were listening to audio recordings from accidental Siri activations as part of a quality control program.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple paused the program that year, stopped using contractors, and introduced options for users to delete Siri data and prevent recordings from being analyzed.

While Apple denies any wrongdoing, the company settled to avoid further litigation. It maintains that Siri data has never been used for advertising or sold to third parties.

Earlier this year, Apple said, “Siri has been engineered to protect user privacy from the beginning. Siri data has never been used to build marketing profiles, and it has never been sold to anyone for any purpose.”

How to file a claim

Eligible Apple customers should receive an email or postcard notification about the settlement. If you didn’t receive one but believe you qualify, you can submit a claim manually via the official settlement website.

The filing deadline is July 2, 2025, and a final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025. Payments will be distributed sometime after that date.

Final thoughts

Apple has since made major changes to how Siri data is handled, including moving more Siri processing on-device and giving users better control over what gets stored or reviewed.

Still, this class action settlement is a rare opportunity for users to be compensated for privacy issues, and it only takes a few minutes to file.