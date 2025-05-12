These 7 Copilot prompts supercharge my workday — and work even better than I expected

Microsoft Copilot is a powerful workplace tool because it works where you do: in Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams.

If you’re not already using it to boost your daily productivity, you’re missing out on a smarter way to work.

But like any AI tool, Copilot is only as good as the prompts you give it. So whether you're drowning in emails, stuck on a blank document, or just trying to stay one step ahead of your calendar, these seven Copilot prompts can help you move faster, think clearer, and get more done.

1. Save time and avoid missing details

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “Summarize this document in 5 bullet points without losing nuance.”



This prompt works well with Teams and Outlook, especially if you’re trying to keep up with emails, meeting notes, project briefs or long reports.

Copilot helps to keep things efficient by scanning the file and giving you the TL;DR version without missing key details.

2. Get the right tone

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: “Draft a response to this email; make it polite but firm.”



This is a helpful prompt if you’re following up for the umpteenth time and really can’t wait much longer for a response.

From dealing with delays, boundaries, or difficult coworkers, this prompt helps you craft a professional reply that hits the right tone without overthinking it.

3. Tackling busy work

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Prompt: “Turn this document into a 5-slide PowerPoint presentation.”



Stop copying and pasting and let Copilot pull your content, suggest visuals, and build out your slides for you.

This prompt works well within Word and PowerPoint and is helpful for last-minute decks.

4. Spotting trends

Prompt: “Analyze this spreadsheet and highlight any unusual trends or outliers.”

Stuck on a spreadsheet? Let Copilot do the number-crunching in Excel.

It can spot inconsistencies, patterns, or anomalies while you focus on the bigger stuff like decisions, not formulas.

5. Get to the action items

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: “Summarize the key takeaways from this Teams meeting.”



If you’ve ever arrived late or missed a meeting completely, you know how tricky it can be to catch up.

Luckily, this prompt helps get to the action items faster from a Teams meeting because Copilot can recap the discussion, highlight decisions made, and even surface action items by tweaking the prompt accordingly.

6. Follow up faster

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “Write a follow-up email summarizing our meeting and outlining next steps.”

Another helpful prompt for Teams and Outlook, this prompt bridges the gap between real-time collaboration and post-meeting clarity.

Copilot can generate polished recaps that keep everyone on the same page to help eliminate swirl and confusion.

7. Master your schedule

(Image credit: Gioele Piccinini / Shutterstock)

Prompt: “Suggest 3 time slots this week for a quick sync, and draft the invite.”



Yes, Copilot can help with scheduling, too. Don’t sweat it if your calendar looks like a game of Tetris because Microsoft integrates within Outlook and the Calendar to check availability and draft the invite for you.

Just tell the AI assistant what you need and let it take over.

Final thoughts

While many may think of Microsoft Copilot as a useful writing assistant, it is capable of so much more.

This AI productivity partner can work behind the scenes to help you plan, communicate, and execute more efficiently. With the right prompts, it’s like having an extra set of hands (and eyes) built into your workflow.



Have you ever been stuck, behind, or needed a boost and used Copilot? Let me know in the comments how you integrate it into your workflow.