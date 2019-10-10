iOS 13.2 Lets You Opt Out of Sharing Siri Data with Apple: Here’s How

It's about to get a lot easier for iPhone users to control how much of what you say to Siri gets stored with Apple — or even if Apple gets to listen in on your Siri conversations at all.

Those changes are coming in iOS 13.2. That version of Apple's mobile operating system isn't available to the general public just yet, but it is out in beta form. New Siri privacy features debut in the second public beta of iOS 13.2, which became available today (Oct. 10).

Apple had promised to give users more control over what they're sharing with Siri back in August after reports that human contractors were listening in on your conversations with Apple's voice-powered assistant. Apple does this so that it can improve how Siri interacts with users, but some people were understandably concerned about just who was listening in on what they were saying to Siri.

In response, Apple will now let you opt in to sharing your conversations with Siri. The opt-in appears in a setup screen once you upgrade to the new version of iOS 13, but you can also go into Settings and opt out later on if you've had second thoughts about letting people listen in on all those things you've been telling Sir. Here's how.

1. Go to Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select the Privacy section.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Scroll all the way down the screen to Analytics & Improvements.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. On the next screen, find Improve Siri & Dictation and toggle the switch to off.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That allows you to keep using Siri without having anyone listen in on what you're saying. But what about past conversations? You can erase those, too

1. If you're still in Settings, from the main screen, select Siri & Search.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. On the next screen, tap Siri & Dictation History.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Delete Siri & Dictation History, which removes any interactions associated with your iPhone from Apple's servers. Any data that's already been used to improve Siri will not be deleted, though Apple says that information will no longer be linked to your phone.