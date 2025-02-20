7 ways to get the most out of Google's AI suite — and boost your productivity

With so many AI tools available, leveraging the advanced features to enhance productivity seems like a no-brainer. Yet, with the plethora of options, knowing where to start might be the one thing holding you back. Enter Google's AI suite—including Gemini, Google Workspace, and NotebookLM.



If you use Gmail, you're probably already familiar with Google Workspace. However, combining it with Google's AI solutions can help streamline workflows and boost efficiency.

The tools have different pay options, including a free tier. For those who want more, including extra storage, the Premium One option can help integrate the power of these AI tools further. Here are seven ways to harness Google’s AI suite to elevate productivity.

1. Email management

Using Gemini in Gmail is straightforward because the AI assistant seamlessly integrates with Gmail to optimize email handling. It can summarize email threads to quickly understand lengthy conversations, allowing you to grasp keep points without reading every message. Users can also use Gemini to find information from previous emails or Google Drive files.

Gemini lets you draft responses and craft professional replies when you provide brief prompts. This helps save time and ensure effective communication even when time is of the essence. Users can also have Gemini set up meetings in their Google Calendar and get information about Google Calendar events, which helps limit the back-and-forth often associated with scheduling.

2. Streamlined document creation

Within Google Docs, Gemini enhances the writing process. For example, now you can overcome writer’s block by generating creative ideas and outlines based on your initial concepts.

You can transform bullet points into well-structured paragraphs, ensuring your topics get the comprehensive coverage they need. At any time, modify the tone of your documents to suit different audiences, whether formal reports or casual blog posts.

3. Advanced research with NotebookLM

NotebookLM takes the legwork out of advanced research by using AI to quickly distill large volumes of information into concise summaries, highlighting essential insights. Upload and organize your source documents, PDFs, and anything else into a single notebook for easy analysis and access.

For interactive learning, NotebookLM allows for deeper exploration and understanding of complex subjects by turning them into a podcast-like discussion. To ensure you master the content, you can engage in a back-and-forth conversation with the “podcasters.”

4. Collaborative team notebooks

Enhance team collaboration using shared notebooks that centralize project materials. This ensures team members can access the latest information while collaborating in real time.

Changes are reflected instantly to foster a cohesive working environment. AI-generated content can be customized to your team’s communication style and project requirements.

5. Personalized learning with Audio Overviews

NotebookLM offers innovative ways to consume information with podcast-style summaries that convert long or detailed documents into audio discussions, making it easier to absorb information during commutes or multitasking.

Users can then interact with the audio content, asking follow-up questions to delve deeper into topics of interest.

6. Enhanced data security and privacy

Google's AI suite prioritizes protecting your information with secure data handling. Everything you upload and your queries and AI responses are not used to train models. You can also manage permissions.

For example, if a team member leaves the project, you can edit their permissions. Hence, they can no longer see the project, ensuring that sensitive information is accessible only to those authorized to view it.

7. Google One AI Premium

While many of the AI tools are available for free, for users who want more access, Google One AI Premium could help increase productivity even more. Priced at $19.99 per month, from my experience with it, I personally think it's worth it. You aren't locked into a contract, and Google offers a free trial.

The premium subscription includes NotebookLM Plus, which offers

increased usage limits, plus, access to Gemini Advanced, now allowing users to recall past conversations, and provide contextually relevant responses, to manage ongoing projects efficiently. I also appreciate the extra 2 TB of cloud storage.

Final thoughts

By integrating Gemini, Google Workspace, and NotebookLM into your daily routine, you can harness AI to help enhance productivity and collaboration while facilitating continuous learning.

These tools are designed to adapt to your unique workflow and can be customized to you personally and your team members for increased efficiency to help you work smarter, not harder.