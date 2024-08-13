Google Pixel Watch 3 preorders — save up to $350 off right now
Yes, it comes in two sizes
It's official — Google announced the latest addition to its collection of wearables: the Google Pixel Watch 3. Officially revealed at Made by Google 2024, the third-generation smartwatch delivers significant upgrades to design, fitness tracking and smart features. Although it won't be released until September 10, the watch is available for pre-order today.
The Google Pixel Watch 3 with a 41mm screen is now on sale for $349 at Google. However, the option to upgrade to a 45mm screen for $399 was also introduced at the event. That's right — there's finally a second size added to the family, which tells us that Google is taking its flagship smartwatch seriously.
If you're eager to get your hands on Google's latest wearable, you can pre-order it today at Google, Best Buy and Amazon. You may even be able to get up to $350 back when you trade in an eligible smartwatch. Read on to get a glance at the watches' specs, as well as some tips on pre-ordering.
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): from $349 @ Google
Up to $350 trade-in credit! The third-generation smartwatch is a huge step up from previous iterations. Impressive health features include an extremely accurate heart rate sensor and advanced running metrics. You'll also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free when you register your new Pixel Watch 3. Aside from fitness tracking, the watch is a device that's deeply integrated with a large collection of Google apps. Plus, the watch's battery can last up to 36 hours in battery saver mode and about 24 hours with normal use. You may be eligible to receive up to $350 in credit when you trade in your old smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): from $399 @ Google
Up to $350 trade-in credit! This larger version of the Pixel Watch 3 has all the same great features listed above, except it boasts 40% more screen than the Pixel Watch 2. Check out more of its improvements in our Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch 2 comparison guide. You may be eligible to receive up to $350 in credit when you trade in your old smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Google Pixel Watch 3 pre-order: from $349 @ Best Buy
Pre-orders for the the new Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) are available today for $349 at Best Buy. You can also snag the Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) for $399. You may have the chance to save when you trade in an eligible smartwatch.
Google Pixel Watch 3 pre-order: from $349 @ Amazon
Pre-orders for the the new Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) are available today for $349 at Amazon. You can also snag the Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) for $399.
Pixel Watch 3: Specs
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Pixel Watch 3
|Pixel Watch 2
|Starting price
|$349
|$349
|Sizes
|41mm, 45mm
|41mm
|Display
|320 ppi AMOLED, 2,000 nits
|320 ppi AMOLED, 1,000 nits
|Processor
|Qualcomm SW5100, Cortex M33 co-processor
|Qualcomm SW510
|Colors
|Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold, Matte Hazel
|Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold
|Weight
|1.1 ounces (41mm); 1.3 ounces (45mm)
|1.1 ounces
|Connectivity
|4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC, UWB
|4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC
|Compatibility
|Android 10 or newer
|Android 9 or newer
|Storage/RAM
|32GB/2GB
|32GB/2GB
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Battery life
|36 hours with battery saver mode
|24 hours with always-on display
Pixel Watch 3: How to Pre-order
According to our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, notable improvements when compared to previous iterations of the watch include up to 40% more usable screen space, a brighter display, faster charging, advanced running data, a revamped readiness score with training guidance, deeper integrations with Google apps and more. The only downside noted was the fact that Fitbit Premium is still necessary to take advantage of some AI-powered health metrics.
Pre-ordering your Google Pixel Watch 3 is simple. First, you can choose whether you want the 41mm or the 45mm size. Then you can pick your color. Next you'll decide if you want to upgrade to 4G LTE, so you can stay connected even when your phone isn't close by. You'll also have the option to get up to $350 back when you trade in an eligible smartwatch. Last but not least, you can add device protection for $4/month.
Although there are currently no deals on the smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is definitely something to get excited about — especially if you're in the market for a watch to complement your Google smartphone. We recommend pre-ordering the Google Pixel Watch 3 today.
