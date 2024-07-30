Every Google Pixel Watch 3 band and color leaked ahead of August launch

With the August 13 Made by Google event right around the corner, we're seeing a number of leaks about Google's next Pixel devices, whether it's the Pixel 9 smartphones or the Pixel Watch 3 smartwatches likely to debut at the event. And this time, it's the watch's turn in the spotlight.

We expect that there will be two different watches, the standard 41mm Pixel Watch 3 and a larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 XL. And now, thanks to Android Headlines, we have an idea of what band options and colorways will be available for Pixel Watch shoppers.

According to an unnamed source, the Pixel Watch 3 will have 10 different bands which include the Active, Active Sport, Woven, Stretch, Metal Mesh, Metal Links, Metal Slim, Two-tone Leather, Crafted Leather, and Performance Loop band. Not every band will be available right away — that report claims the Performance Loop band is delayed until October.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel Watch 3 band options Band Colors Active Band Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz (41mm only) Active Sport Band Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Coral, Moondust, Wintergreen Woven Band Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, Peony, Bay (41mm only), Sage (41mm only) Stretch Band (41mm only) Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Sage, Wintergreen, Rose Quartz Metal Mesh Band (41mm only) Matte Black, Champagne Gold, Polished Silver Metal Links Band Matte Black, Brushed Silver Metal Slim Band (41mm only) Matte Black, Champagne Gold, Brushed Silver Two-Tone Leather Band Charcoal, Porcelain, Bay Crafted Leather Band Obsidian, Moondust Performance Loop Band Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, Wintergreen

For Pixel Watch 2 owners, these bands will be familiar, as all of them except Performance Loop are available for that model.

The larger XL variant of the Pixel 3 is expected to have fewer options — Active, Active Sport, Woven, Metal Links, Crafted Leather and Performance Loop.

While the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will have the same connectors as previous Pixel watches, the XL model comes with a bigger 1.45-inch display which means a larger attachment system. So you won't be able to swap Pixel Watch 2 bands with the XL or the XL with the Pixel Watch 3.

Apparently, every band option will come in multiple colors with the Active band matching the colors rumored for the Pixel 9.

Finally, both watches will have multiple case colors. Both sizes will come in either a matte black aluminum case with an obsidian band and a polished silver aluminum case with a porcelain band. The 41mm size will also be available in champagne gold with a hazel band and a polished silver with a rose quartz band. The 45mm XL variant will have a matte hazel case with a hazel band option.

Be sure to follow us on August 13 when Google debuts all of its new products, along with these accessories aimed at the new smartwatches.