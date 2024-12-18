Apple Watch 11 — all the rumors so far

Few things are certain in this zany world. But there are some facts I’m sure of. For example, the sun will rise and set tomorrow, the taxman will eventually come a-knockin' and Apple will launch a new Apple Watch Series 11 smartwatch in the fall.

This year marked the tenth consecutive one Apple unveiled an updated version of the brand’s mainstay smartwatch model, and all signs point to the tradition continuing in 2025. The question is, what new features, tech and advancements will the Apple Watch 11 have to offer?

I’ve been monitoring all the Apple Watch 11 leaks and rumors since even before the Series 10 arrived in September. With more than nine months until the next smartwatch’s anticipated arrival, details are still somewhat murky, but we do have some clues.

Here are all of the Apple Watch 11 rumors worth knowing so far.

Apple Watch Series 11 cheat sheet: Biggest rumors

Release date prediction: September 2025

September 2025 Price prediction: $399 and up

$399 and up Design: A more energy-efficient, higher-resolution screen is possible; the basic design will likely be similar to the Series 10

A more energy-efficient, higher-resolution screen is possible; the basic design will likely be similar to the Series 10 Features: Blood pressure monitoring and blood-glucose tracking tools are rumored; Apple Intelligence features, including improved Siri, are possible

Blood pressure monitoring and blood-glucose tracking tools are rumored; Apple Intelligence features, including improved Siri, are possible Specs: Possible battery life improvements; a switch from 4G to 5G antenna is rumored

Possible battery life improvements; a switch from 4G to 5G antenna is rumored Software and chip: watchOS 12; S12 chip

The Apple Watch Series 11 will likely launch in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17, assuming Apple sticks with its usual pattern of rolling out new devices in the fall ahead of the holiday shopping season. Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch SE 3 — also expected in 2025 —may see a price drop, but don't count on the same for the Series 11.

My hunch is the Apple Watch 11 will cost roughly the same as the Series 10, which starts at $399 for the smaller 42mm non-cellular model and $429 for the larger 46mm non-cellular device.

Apple Watch Series 11: Design predictions

(Image credit: Future)

We're still a long way away from the likely Apple Watch 11 launch but there are several juicy design-related rumors worth noting. The first is a potential upgrade to a more energy-efficient display technology, possibly LTPO or Micro-LED, although the latter now seems like a no-go.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The advantages of switching from OLED to a newer display technology are numerous and include not just better battery life but also the possibility for greater pixel density. That would result in better resolution along with increased brightness and saturation potential.

Beyond display improvements, I wouldn't count on any other significant changes to the design of the Apple Watch 11 compared to the Series 10. The latest generation ushered in sleeker and lighter cases with larger displays compared to the Series 9, and I fully expect the physical dimensions of the Series 11 to be a match with the Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 11: Possible features and specs

Due to Apple's ongoing legal battle with rival Masimo, the latest Series 10 smartwatches launched in the U.S. with the SpO2 monitoring tech disabled. Will blood oxygen measurements make a comeback in the Apple Watch 11? I'd place my bet on no.

That said, the forthcoming crop of Apple Watches could feature some form of blood pressure monitoring or even blood-glucose tracking, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While the latter is less likely and very much a holy grail for wearables manufacturers, the former seems more possible.

If Gurman's insights prove true, the latest-gen Apple Watch models could warn users if early signs of hypertension are detected. Like sleep apnea, hypertension often goes undiagnosed but is quite deadly, causing nearly 13% of all deaths worldwide, according to the WHO, making this potential new feature a very big deal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We've yet to see any Apple Intelligence features truly make their way to the Apple Watch, though the Notification Summaries introduced in iOS 18.1 give us a taste of what could be. Here's hoping Apple Intelligence makes its true-blue debut in Cupertino's forthcoming wearables, particularly in the form of an improved Siri experience.

Other possible upgrades include a move from 4G LTE to 5G tech, which would likely result in slightly faster speeds for data plan folks. I also expect the new Series 11 to launch running Apple's next-gen watchOS 12 operating system paired with a zippier and more efficient S12 processor. If Apple sticks to past patterns, look for a watchOS 12 preview this coming summer when the company holds its annual developer conference.

Apple Watch Series 11: Outlook

It's still very early in the Apple Watch 11 rumors cycle. So, as with anything speculative, take these predictions with a grain of salt. Aside from processor and software enhancements, nothing is certain.

That said, I'm hopeful that the Apple Watch Series 11 is the first smartwatch in the brand's longest-running wearable line to crack the 18-hour battery life mark. Better power management by way of a more efficient display is likely the ticket to that achievement and it'd be great to see the Series 11 offer both a better screen and greater longevity.

I'm also cautiously optimistic that Apple Watch 10 will support at least some Apple Intelligence features like a new and improved Siri. The inclusion of ground-breaking new health-monitoring tools I'm less certain of. The same goes for SpO2 monitoring returning for U.S. customers.