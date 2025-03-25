Apple Watch Ultra 3 just tipped for two major upgrades

Satellite texting and 5G

Apple Watch Ultra 2
(Image credit: Future)

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 should feature satellite connectivity and a new 5G modem.

Gurman writes that Apple plans to pack a new MediaTek modem enabling 5G wireless service in its high-end smartwatch. This new modem is supposed to support Red Cap, which is a low-power version of 5G made specifically for wearables.

Current cellular-capable Apple Watches feature an Intel modem operating on 4G LTE, despite iPhones having 5G since at least 2020 on the iPhone 12. It would also mark the last of Apple's products to feature any Intel components.

Presumably, Apple will eventually make a wearable tailored version of its new C1 modem that was introduced with the iPhone 16e.

Satellite connectivity

An Apple watch captured with 5x zoom

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As for satellite connectivity, the new support would enable you to send texts when out of range of cellular or Wi-Fi networks.

Apple introduced Emergency SOS on the iPhone 14 enabling people in danger to text via satellites. Last year, the feature was expanded in iOS 18 letting you text via satellite at any time.

This same level of connection is supposed to be featured on the next Watch Ultra.

AI camera and release

Wristcam for Apple Watch

(Image credit: Future)

The rest of Gurman's report was about Apple working on putting an Ai-enhanced camera in the next Apple Watches. Which put us in mind of the Wristcam watch band that came out for Apple Watches in 2021. We're pretty sure whatever camera Apple comes up with is more integrated into the watch body itself.

Assuming Apple gets the camera ready in time, we'll see the upgraded and more connected Apple Watch Ultra 3 launch in September alongside the overhauled iPhone 17 lineup.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

