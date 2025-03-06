This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new study

Sleep quality declines with age with up to 20% of seniors reporting insomnia symptoms, which can result in serious health risks. Now research suggests resistance training can enhance sleep quality among older adults.

A new study by researchers in Bangkok has found exercise that strengthens muscles, rather than aerobic or combination exercises, is the most effective way to enhance sleep quality through movement.

Strength training exercise can include body weight training or weight training with equipment like dumbbells or resistance machines. The research found this kind of exercise promotes sleep quality among over 60s, helping them avoid mental health disorders, cognitive decline and heart disease among other health problems.

Key takeaways from the study:

Between 30% and 48% of seniors complain of sleepiness, while 12–20% have insomnia problems

Strength training improved sleep quality scores by 5.75 points

Pumping iron improves sleep more than cardio

Participants in the meta-analysis study were adults aged 60 years and older. Among this age group, one in five people suffer with insomnia and between 30% and 48% of people complain of fatigue.

The researchers combined exercise and sleep data from 2,170 people in 25 trials that took place between 1996 and 2021. They investigated the impact of each type of exercise on sleep quality to identify the best exercise for enhancing sleep quality.

Using the Global Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, strength training improved scores by 5.75 points. This was significantly better than aerobic exercise, which improved scores by 3.76 points. Combination exercises showed the least improvement at 2.54 points.

"The outcomes of this study indicate that strengthening exercise is the most efficacious among others, followed by aerobic exercise and combination exercise," the authors wrote. "Nevertheless, all these types of exercise improve sleep quality beyond significant differences."

How resistance exercise can help tackle insomnia in seniors

While all exercise is good news for sleep, the new research suggests strength training is the way to go for over 60s looking maximise sleep benefits.

There are many reasons why strength training boosts sleep quality. The human body is a clever machine that works off the signals you give it.

Resistance workouts trigger the release of mood-boosting endorphins. These happy hormones reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep. These workouts also creates adenosine, which is another a sleep-inducing molecule in the body.

(Image credit: Getty)

Additionally, the microscopic muscle tears that occur during strength training signal to the brain that you need more human growth hormone. This hormone is released during deep sleep stages, so your body is more inclined to reach these deep, restorative stages of sleep to improve muscle recovery.

Elsewhere, studies show gentle exercise such as walking can help tackle common sleep disturbances among seniors like sleep apnea. A daily walk is thought to reduce risk of this nighttime breathing disorder by 10%.

Other ways to manage insomnia symptoms

1. Spend time outdoors

Spending time in nature during the day can do wonders when it comes to kicking fatigue and boosting your sleep quality at night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exposing yourself to natural daylight is key to maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm, helping your internal body clock know when it is time to wake up and when it is time to wind down to sleep.

Plus research links a low levels of vitamin D with sleep deprivation. The body naturally produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight and this vitamin can enhance both your energy levels and sleep quality, reducing sleep disruptions and increasing sleep duration.

2. Revamp your sleep space

A calming, comfortable sleep space is the bedrock to quality sleep. Sleeping on the best mattress and best pillow for your sleep style and body weight is key to making sure your body is supported through the night, avoiding aches and pains that will keep you awake.

You'll also want to make sure your bedroom is cool, quiet and free of light pollution. The ideal sleep temperature is between 20 and 25 °C (68 and 77 F). Meanwhile, blocking out light and noise will minimize nighttime awakenings.

3. Establish a nighttime routine

An enjoyable and sustainable bedtime routine that helps you wind down at the end of the day is key to getting good sleep no matter your age.

When we spoke to Joshua Sprung, therapist, MSW, at Southeast Addiction Center in Tennessee, on the topic of how to avoid insomnia, he explained: “Stress and anxiety are some of the biggest triggers [of insomnia], as an overactive mind can make it hard to relax at night.”

Therefore, he advised establishing a “A relaxing bedtime routine, like reading, taking a warm bath, or practicing deep breathing, can help signal your brain that it is time to wind down,” he says.