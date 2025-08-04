3 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Aug. 4-10)

Something creepy this way comes — and no, it’s not just your neighbor’s Halloween decor going up in August. With new shows premiering on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, this week’s TV lineup brings a little fright, a little nostalgia and a whole lot of awkward.

“Wednesday” returns with more gothic twists (and maybe a death prophecy), “King of the Hill” rises from the cancellation grave with season 14, and “Platonic” proves that adult friendship is still as complicated — and hilarious — as ever. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘King of the Hill’ season 14 (Hulu)

King of the Hill S14 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

All hail the return of the “King.” Fifteen years after Fox canceled it, “King of the Hill” is back, aged up and as sharp as ever. Season 14 picks up years after the original run, with Hank and Peggy Hill returning from a stint in Saudi Arabia to find that Arlen, Texas, has changed.

Bobby’s now 21 and thriving as a chef in Dallas, while old frenemies like Kahn (Ronny Chieng) haven’t mellowed a bit. This revival is exactly what 2025 needs. Turns out, you can go home again ... and it’s gonna be wonderfully weird.

All 10 episodes premiere Monday, Aug. 4 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Platonic’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Platonic — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Adult friending is hard. Just ask Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne), who return for more bad decisions, midlife crises and all the alcohol in the world. He’s newly engaged to a tech mogul; she’s somehow roped into planning the wedding. (Narrator: This can’t end well.)

Season 2 also brings in some new comic reinforcements: Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett. Some friendships age like fine wine; others explode like a shaken beer can.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 1 (Netflix)

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Time for Wednesday Addams to go back to school, and things at Nevermore are even more twisted this time around. Season 2 finds Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) dodging fans and dark visions — one of which involves the possible death of her roommate Enid (Emma Myers).

Not only is Wednesday plunged into another supernatural mystery, she’s also stuck navigating her unpredictable powers, an increasingly meddlesome family (hello, Grandmama), and a new principal played by Steve Buscemi. Romance is out, gore is in, and yes, Lady Gaga is making a cameo.

All 4 episodes premiere Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix