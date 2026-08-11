Looking for your next romance binge? I recommend 3 BritBox series that will make you swoon

BritBox offers a rich selection of sweeping period romance and emotional drama series, featuring classic literary adaptations, forbidden love stories, and cozy countryside settings

'The Other Bennet Sister'

The Other Bennet Sister | BritBox Original Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Given the proliferation of Jane Austen screen adaptations over the past few decades—of which there are many on BritBox, including the Colin Firth-led "Pride and Prejudice" miniseries, the Sally Hawkins-starring "Persuasion" and several "Sense and Sensibility" versions—it's challenging to find anything new to say about the English author's beloved stories. But this year's "The Other Bennet Sister" manages to do just that by focusing on, well, the other Bennet sister: overlooked middle sister Mary Bennet, played with great warmth and emotional depth by Ella Bruccoleri.

Over 10 spirited episodes, the "Pride and Prejudice" spinoff series sees Bruccoleri's Mary set out from beyond her sisters' shadow and journey to Regency London to get her own love story—love stories, actually, as the bookish Bennet girl has not one but two eligible bachelors eager to win her heart: Thomas Hayward (Dónal Finn) and William Ryder (Laurie Davidson).

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'Last Tango in Halifax'

Last Tango in Halifax: Series 5 Trailer | BBC Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Though there are a plethora of immersive historical romances on BritBox, it's also home to contemporary love stories as well, including this BAFTA-winning charmer starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid as Alan and Celia, two widowed septuagenarians who reconnect and rekindle a passionate relationship after 60 years apart, thanks to the social-media meddling of their respective grandsons.

Proving that age is just a number where love is concerned, the five-season dramedy received widespread adoration from critics: It has an overall approval rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critical consensus praises, "Charming and sweet, Last Tango in Halifax is a moving comedy-drama that delights as it touches hearts of all ages, boasting marvellous performances by its leading actors."

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'North and South'

North and South (2004) Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on the 1855 Victorian novel of the same name by Elizabeth Gaskell, this 2004 BBC drama follows the story of Margaret Hale (Daniela Denby-Ashe), a young woman from England's rural south who's forced to relocate to the gritty North with her family.

There, she butts up against the new town's industrial nature and local mill workers, most specifically cotton-mill owner John Thornton (Richard Armitage)—that is, until their antagonistic relationship slow-burns into a mutual attraction.

Along with that feisty and passionate affair, the four-part adaptation also serves up class dynamics and social divides set against a sumptuous backdrop of 19th-century Victorian society. Lesley Manville, Tim Pigott-Smith, Sinéad Cusack, Jo Joyner and Brendan Coyle also star.

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