Hoka just sliced $30 off the best trail running shoe you can buy — don’t miss this deal on the Hoka Speedgoat

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 is the best trail-running shoe we’ve tested, offering outstanding versatility both in terms of the terrain it can tackle and the length of runs you can do comfortably in it, which range from fast 5Ks to epic ultramarathons.

Right now the Speedgoat 5 is available for 20% off in the Hoka sale, reducing it to $123, with a wide range of colors and all sizes available for both the men’s and women’s shoe. Given that Hoka rarely offers big discounts on its most popular shoes, this is a deal to snap up fast.

Almost all colors of the men’s and women’s Hoka Speedgoat 5 have been reduced by 20% in the Hoka sale, and every size is available in at least one size. No matter what kind of off-road running you do, the Speedgoat 5 is likely to suit — it’s the best trail-running shoe we’ve tested and this deal is not to be missed.

The discount is no doubt a result of the Hoka Speedgoat 6 being launched, and the new shoe does have some updates including a lighter midsole and reworked outsole. We’ve not yet tested the Speedgoat 6, but given how much we love the Speedgoat 5 after running hundreds of miles in it, spending extra just to get the latest version doesn’t seem necessary.

We’ve used the Speedgoat 5 for a wide variety of runs including relaxed long outings on hard-packed trails and fast sessions on muddy ground, as well as for hiking. It always comes up trumps and it’s also pretty comfortable for stints of road running, making it a great door-to-trail shoe.