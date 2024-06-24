Which Sleep Number bed should you buy in the 4th of July sales? I'm a mattress tester, here's my take

Sleep Number offers innovative firmness, high-tech sleep tracking, and in this 4th of July sale, a chance to save big on a cutting-edge smart mattress. Right now, my top Sleep Number sale pick is 30% off the i8 Smart Bed, a mattress with a customizable feel and thick cushioning for enhanced pressure relief.

While the beds in our best mattress guide are designed to target one type of sleeper, Sleep Number smart beds have an all-round appeal thanks to adjustable and responsive firmness. For this specialist tech, you can expect to pay a higher price – although with 10% off the affordable c2 bed at Sleep Number, smart rest is getting cheaper.

I've rounded up my favorite beds in the Sleep Number 4th of July mattress sale, with options to suit a range of sleep styles and budgets. Read on to discover my top choices...

What is a Sleep Number bed?

Sleep Number is a leading smart mattress brand, known for beds with customizable and smart firmness. Using inflatable air chambers to adapt the feel of the bed to suit your needs, Sleep Number designs are among the best smart beds and mattresses available.

All Sleep Number mattresses are fitted with the same three innovative features: adjustable firmness, responsive firmness, and integrated sleep tracking. That means not only can you pick the firmness, the mattress will adjust to maintain this feel during the night, and give a full breakdown of your sleep the next morning.

There are five different smart bed collections offered by Sleep Number, and they all offer the three core features. But that doesn't mean all Sleep Number beds are the same. Some offer better cushioning, others enhanced cooling, while some keep things basic for a lower price. Here, I'll explore the top Sleep Number sales picks for different sleep styles.

Which Sleep Number bed should you buy in the 4th of July mattress sales

Specialist Sleep Number beds can be worth the high price tag – I've investigated. However, timing your purchase with a mattress sale can mean picking up a bargain. With the 4th of July mattress sales kicking off, here's three of the best Sleep Number beds to buy today.

1. Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed

Was from: $3,399

Now from: $2,379.30

Saving: up to $1,739.70 at Sleep Number Best for: Joint pain, combination sleepers, all-rounder. Summary: The Sleep Number i8 is a popular smart bed from the innovation series. Like all Sleep Number beds it has adjustable and responsive firmness, as well as built-in sleep tracking. At 12 inches tall, the i8 provides exceptional pressure relief and support, with 6 inches of comfort layers adding a touch of plush to this high tech bed. With extra cushioning and adjustable firmness, the i8 can help soothe back and joint pain. Layers of ceramic gel absorb and release heat for cooler, fresher nights, making the i8 a good choice for hot sleepers (although if overheating is a constant sleep disruptor, consider the Sleep Number Climate360 Smart Bed instead). The i8 is an excellent all-rounder, providing support, pressure relief, and cutting-edge sleep tech. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Price history: There's currently 30% off all sizes of the Sleep Number i8. This matches the big saving we saw during the Memorial Day sales, reducing a queen from $3,999 to $2,799.30. We rarely see a saving better than this on the i8, so now is a fantastic time to shop.

2. Sleep Number Climate 360 Smart Bed

Was from: $9,999

Now from: $8,999

Saving: $1,000 at Sleep Number Best for: Hot sleepers, snorers, joint pain. Summary: The Sleep Number Climate360 Smart Bed allows you to take almost total control over your rest. While most of the best cooling mattresses simply work harder to disperse heat, the Climate360 allows you to actually pick the temperature of your bed. With active air technology you can adjust the temperature cooler or warmer by up to 30 degrees, ensuring you can always snuggle up at just the right temperature. Every Climate360 mattress includes an adjustable bed base, with head and feet elevation to achieve a pressure-relieving sleep position (and help reduce snoring). And, of course, the Climate360 comes with the adjustable, responsive firmness and in-built tracking you expect from a Sleep Number mattress. It's all-round control for a bed that you can completely tailor to your sleep needs. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty Price history: Sleep Number is offering $1,000 off all sizes of the Climate360 smart bed, reducing a queen to $8,999 (was $9,999). This isn't the best deal currently live at Sleep Number, but it's still a hefty saving on an innovative smart mattress.