Sleep Number has released its most affordable smart mattress yet – and prices start at just $599

Sleep Number c1 Smart Bed Specs Release date: 17th June 2024

Sizes: 10 (including split and FlexTop)

Height: 8"

Warranty: 15 years

Trial: 100 nights

Sleep Number is aiming to make smart sleep more affordable with its latest release, the budget-friendly c1 Smart Bed. With prices starting at just $599 for a twin c1 at Sleep Number, the c1 provides the adjustable firmness and smart sleep you expect from a Sleep Number bed, just at a lower price.

The c1 Smart Bed features the three design elements that define Sleep Number mattresses. That's adjustable firmness, responsive firmness, and sleep tracking. This allows you to adjust the feel of your bed as and when you need, and it's the exact same technology you'll find in the most expensive of Sleep Number beds.

These smart features are the focus of the Sleep Number c1 mattress – so you won't be getting the same kind of pressure relief and support that you'll find in our best mattress picks (or in the premium Sleep Number beds). And at eight inches tall, the c1 is on the thinner side of an adult mattress.

But these compromises are expected if you want Sleep Number tech at a lower price. A queen will set you back just $999, while a king has an MSRP of $1,499 – not cheap, but firmly in the mid-range price bracket. The extras are also decent, with a 15-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Let's take a closer look at the Sleep Number c1 Smart Bed, to see what you get for your money...

Sleep Number c1 Smart Bed: from $599 at Sleep Number

The newest – and most affordable – mattress in the Sleep Number range, the c1 provides adjustable firmness and smart sleep tracking at a mid-range price point. With prices starting at $599 (and a queen just $999), this is an incredible price for a smart mattress. Each bed comes with a 100-night trial and a 15-year warranty.

Sleep Number c1 Smart Bed: Price

The best smart beds and mattresses are typically premium beds, which you can expect to set you back several thousand dollars. Sleep Number has really bucked this trend with the c1, offering a smart mattress that fits into the mid-range price bracket. Let's break down the cost of a c1 bed:

Twin: $599

Twin XL: $699

Full: $799

Queen: $999

King: $1,499

Cal king: $1,499

The c1 is also available as a king and Cal king in split and FlexTop sizes, however, they must be purchased with a compatible adjustable bed base. These sizes are priced at $1,899 for the mattress alone, with adjustable bases starting at $2,199. Sleep Number does run semi-frequent mattress sales, but the cheaper beds tend to see smaller discounts. Still, if you want to make a saving, it might be worth waiting to see what the upcoming 4th of July mattress sales bring.

Sleep Number offers a 100-night trial and 15-year warranty with all its mattresses. These benefits are disappointing for a premium mattress purchase, but for the mid-range c1, they're average.

Let's talk about those premium smart mattresses, and if a Sleep Number bed is worth it. To put the c1 into context, the i8 Smart Bed is the most popular mattress from Sleep Number, with an MSRP of $3,999 for a queen. The p5 is a more affordable smart bed, but even in the 20% off sale, a queen p5 will cost you $2,159.20 at Sleep Number. The c1 is more than half the price.

Sleep Number c1 Smart Bed: Design

The smart features are key to the c1 and what makes this affordable bed so exciting. Like the premium Sleep Number mattresses, the c1 Smart Bed is equipped with adjustable firmness. This works via air chambers, which can inflate and deflate to create a firmer or softer feel.

Adjustable firmness means Sleep Number beds can suit a range of sleep styles, including combination sleepers who like to move around during the night. They're also good for couples, with dual zones ensuring you both get the firmness you desire. Although, as an eight inch thick mattress, be aware you won't get the same pressure relief you might find in the best mattresses for side sleepers.

Alongside the air chambers, the Sleep Number c1 Smart Bed is fitted with a series of sensors. These track your sleep habits during the night, feeding the information to the connected Sleep Number app. These sensors can also make real-time adjustments to the mattress firmness, keeping up with your movements even as you sleep.

Beyond these smart features, the Sleep Number c1 is a relatively basic bed. At eight inches high it's at the lower end of our suggested mattress thickness, and it's lacking the plush pressure relief of taller beds. And while the Sleep Number c1 has some ceramic-gel cooling features, it can't compete with the best cooling mattresses.

However, if you want adjustable firmness, you'll struggle to find a better price than this. And while Sleep Number might have held back on some design elements, when it comes to sleep innovation, the c1 is still pushing forward.