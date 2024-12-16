Today only! 3 Saatva mattresses with better prices than Black Friday

Are you looking for a luxury mattress but missed out on Black Friday sales? Well, you're in luck because Saatva, the luxury brand behind our best mattress for all sleepers and budgets, just dropped a surprise flash sale. For today only, you can save 15% on all mattresses at Saatva.



That means deeper discounts on the brand's most premium (read: expensive) mattresses, including the Saatva RX, Saatva Solaire and Saatva HD. Today's flash sale takes 15% off all mattresses over $1,000, which brings a queen size Saatva RX, Saatva Solaire and Saatva HD down to their lowest price of the year.

The Saatva website warns that a price hike is coming tomorrow, so this really is your last chance to cash in on today's Saatva mattress sale. Now, let's take a closer look at the Saatva mattresses you can buy at their lowest price right now...

Today's top Saatva mattress deals

1. Saatva RX: was from $1,995 now from $1,696 at Saatva

This is the best mattress for back pain, designed specifically for those with chronic back and joint conditions, including arthritis and scoliosis. This luxury mattress features a hybrid build with enhanced back support and excellent pressure relief. The 0.5 inch gel-infused memory foam lumbar crown and Saatva's Therapeutic Support Core technology work together to ease tension on your pressure points, meaning you wake up feeling refreshed and comfortable. The only drawback is that it has weak motion isolation, meaning it might not suit certain couples. A queen size is now $2,801 (was $3,295), making it the cheapest we've seen this mattress for this year.

2. Saatva Solaire: was from $3,295 now from $2,801 at Saatva

This adjustable mattress comes with a vast variety of customizable options, so you can tailor it to your exact preferences. There are 50 precise firmness settings, that can be different on each side. It also features smart technology and can be adjusted using a remote control, making it the ultimate bed for seniors. A queen size is currently $4,501 (was $5,295), around $274 cheaper than during Black Friday sales. It also comes with free white-glove delivery, so you can have it set up in your room for you at no extra cost.