The Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra drops to its lowest price yet in Labor Day sales

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra is the brand's most high-tech smart bed yet – and now it's at the lowest price we've ever tracked for it. Right now, there's $200 off all sizes of the Pod 4 Ultra at Eight Sleep, reducing the cost of a queen size to $3,849 (was $4,049). That's the lowest price we've seen yet.

The latest release from innovative sleep brand Eight Sleep, the Pod 4 Ultra is a smart mattress with AI sleep tracking, independent heating and cooling, and motion control. It consists of a mattress cover, a thin bed base, and a control hub. Together, these components can control the temperature and angle of your bed to eliminate snoring and alleviate aches and pains, while tracking your health data overnight to provide personalized sleep reports.

You will have to pay a subscription fee though, which starts at $17 a month to access all those tech features via the Autopilot app. If sleeping with AI isn’t your thing and you're looking to spend less during the Labor Day mattress sales, browse our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets.

Was: from $4,049

Now: from $3,849

Saving: $200 off at Eight Sleep Summary: Designed to tackle the biggest issues affecting sleep – temperature, snoring, and sleep apnea – the Pod 4 Ultra has advanced tech and discreet sensors to track your sleep and provide the most accurate stats possible. (That means you can ditch the wearables.) It's able to detect if your breathing becomes labored during the night and offers up to a 30-degree elevation for the head and a slight incline at the feet to take pressure off the spine. Automatic temperature adjustment and dual climate controls will ensure nobody is stealing or kicking off the covers. Just note that sizes are limited; the Pod 4 Ultra is available in queen, king, and California king. You'll also have to pay to use all of its features, with subscription plans from $17/month. Price history: There’s no getting around the fact that this is an investment mattress. That said, the price is in line with the best smart beds and mattresses. For Labor Day, all sizes of the Pod 4 Ultra are $200 off. This might not sound like a massive saving, considering the starting price of $4,049 for a queen, but it's the largest markdown we've seen for the Pod 4 Ultra so far. (It was $150 off over Memorial Day.) Benefits: 30-night trial | 2-year warranty (Standard) 5-year warranty (Enhanced) | Free shipping

What are smart beds?

Like most things in the digital world, mattresses and beds have made technical leaps and bounds to assist the humans’ everyday lives. Smart beds like the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra use technology to improve your sleep experience.

Features include sleep monitoring, temperature regulation, position control, and app support. Smart beds have sensors that can track your heart rate, breathing, and movement, and provide information about your sleep habits, like deep sleep. You can view these sleep reports through smartphone apps. However, with Eight Sleep, you'll have to subscribe to a monthly service to avail of these features.

Built-in thermostats control temperature, with advanced models being able to offer personalized temperature control for each side of the bed. You can use a remote control or app to adjust the bed frame to your preferred sleeping position, such as raising the head if you snore. Some smart beds also automatically adjust to keep you from tossing and turning during the night.