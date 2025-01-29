Quick! Tempur-Pedic's most advanced smart bed is up to $1,000 off this Presidents' Day
Climate control, sleep tracking, snore mitigation and in-bed massage — what can't the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze do?
If you're looking to invest in a mattress that will wick away night sweats, track your sleep metrics, mitigate snoring, customize your sleep position and offer in-bed relaxation programmes, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze ticks all boxes. Such high-end technology comes with a hefty price tag, but you can now save up to $1,000 on the Tempur-ActiveBreeze at Tempur-Pedic, bringing this smart mattress down to its lowest price.
With research showing 57% of Americans report sleeping hot at least some of the time, finding cooling solutions is a priority for many of the brands behind this year's best mattresses. But the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze is the best of the crop when it comes to smart cooling mattress technology.
President's Day mattress sales have come early at Tempur-Pedic, offering some of the best discounts we've seen from the brand in a long time. Here's how the Tempur-ActiveBreeze can help you get blissful sleep night after night...
Temper-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed
Was from: $9,298
Now from: $8,798
Saving: Up to $1,000 at Tempur-Pedic
Mattress summary: The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze is a mattress and sleep coach in one with built-in fans and breathable layers to keep you and your partner at your ideal sleep temperature no matter the season, alongside AI-powered sleep tracking sensors that help you improve your sleep quality. Costing up to $18,596 at MSRP, this is no off the cuff purchase. You can now save between $500 and $1,000 on the Tempur-Active Breeze, bringing a queen size to $9,498 (was $9,998). Yes that's expensive, but considering what's included (state-of-the-art smart sleep features, White Glove delivery, a complete mattress and an adjustable bed base) the steep price isn't that surprising. Plus, can you really put a price on nightly massages to help you drift off to sleep AND a solution to your partner's snoring? The Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Air Base included in this smart bed system automatically detects snoring and adjusts your head position to reduce it, so you and your partner can get deep, uninterrupted sleep and wake up refreshed each morning. Without a doubt, it's one of the best smart beds you can buy.
Price history: Like many leading smart mattress brands, Tempur-Pedic mattress sales aren't as common or indeed as generous as standard brands that offer monthly mattress sales. Tempur-Pedic's usual deal offers $300 store credit rather than money off its highest end mattresses. This means that when you see a big discount, like the current $500 off the Temper-ActiveBreeze, it's worth snapping it up fast. It is at its best price since it launched in April 2024.
Benefits: Free White Glove delivery | 90-night trial | 10-year warranty
Looking for a more affordable smart bed? Try this...
Sleep Number iLE Limited Edition smart bed: was from $4,899 $2,449.50 at Sleep Number
While Tempur-Pedic is known for luxury, Sleep Number is known for producing some of the best value smart beds you can get. Part of the brand's innovation series, the iLE smart bed has gel-infused foam to help hot sleepers find cooling comfort and responsive adjustable firmness allowing you to customize the feel of your bed and stay in the most comfortable, supported position for your sleep style and body type. Meanwhile, you can learn more about their sleep metrics thanks to integrated sleep tracking sensors. And that's all packed up in a great deal. With 50% off right now, a queen size is down to $2,749.50 (was $5,499) and you'll get free premium delivery, a 100-night trial and 15-year warranty.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.