Quick! Tempur-Pedic's most advanced smart bed is up to $1,000 off this Presidents' Day

Temper-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed

Was from: $9,298

Now from: $8,798

Saving: Up to $1,000 at Tempur-Pedic

Mattress summary: The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze is a mattress and sleep coach in one with built-in fans and breathable layers to keep you and your partner at your ideal sleep temperature no matter the season, alongside AI-powered sleep tracking sensors that help you improve your sleep quality. Costing up to $18,596 at MSRP, this is no off the cuff purchase. You can now save between $500 and $1,000 on the Tempur-Active Breeze, bringing a queen size to $9,498 (was $9,998). Yes that's expensive, but considering what's included (state-of-the-art smart sleep features, White Glove delivery, a complete mattress and an adjustable bed base) the steep price isn't that surprising. Plus, can you really put a price on nightly massages to help you drift off to sleep AND a solution to your partner's snoring? The Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Air Base included in this smart bed system automatically detects snoring and adjusts your head position to reduce it, so you and your partner can get deep, uninterrupted sleep and wake up refreshed each morning. Without a doubt, it's one of the best smart beds you can buy.

Price history: Like many leading smart mattress brands, Tempur-Pedic mattress sales aren't as common or indeed as generous as standard brands that offer monthly mattress sales. Tempur-Pedic's usual deal offers $300 store credit rather than money off its highest end mattresses. This means that when you see a big discount, like the current $500 off the Temper-ActiveBreeze, it's worth snapping it up fast. It is at its best price since it launched in April 2024.

Benefits: Free White Glove delivery | 90-night trial | 10-year warranty