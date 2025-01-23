What is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed and should you buy it?

Tempur-Pedic is known for its suite of luxury memory foam cooling mattresses. While all Tempur-Pedic mattresses offer exceptional temperature regulation, the brand takes cooling a step further with the Tempur-ActiveBreeze, employing state-of-the-art technology to keep night sweats at bay.

Tempur-Pedic produces some of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets. The Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed sits at the top of the brand's mattress range and is one of the most expensive smart beds on the market. It boasts a range of state-of-the-art features like personalized, remote controlled climate control, sleep coaching and sleep tracking insights.

Costing up to $18,500, it begs the question: Is the Tempur-ActiveBreeze worth the investment? If you're looking to upgrade to a luxury smart bed in this year's President's Day mattress sales, here's everything you should know about the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: Overview

Pros Top-rated dual temperature regulation

Integrated sleep tracking and coaching

Adjustable positioning Cons Extremely expensive

Sales rare

With a combination of smart cooling technology and breathable materials, the Tempur-ActiveBreeze offers hot sleepers the ultimate solution for their night sweats. Meanwhile, adjustable positioning (thanks to the inclusion of the Tempur-Ergo smart bed base with this mattress purchase) and contouring foam makes this a great mattress for back pain or sore joints.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

At $9,998 for a queen size, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze commands a high budget that oversteps even the most luxury mattresses. But with that you get nightly sleep coaching, built-in relaxation programmes, snoring mitigation and personalized dual temperature control, which is sure to bring you blissful sleep.

What's more, as a top of the range smart mattress, the Tempur-ActiveBreeze has built-in soundscape modes and a massage function to calm your mind and relax your body at the end of the day. It then tracks your sleep and health metrics through the night and produces insight reports and coaching to help you understand how you can improve your sleep quality.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: Price & Trials

Currently at MSRP, prices start at $9,298

You can get $300 instant Tempur-Pedic credit

A 90-night trial and 10-year warranty are included

While there is currently no discount on the Tempur-ActiveBreeze, Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are run fairly frequently. There is currently $300 off the Tempur-Breeze mattress if you're looking for a cooling solution without the tech. Read our full Tempur Breeze vs Tempur ActiveBreeze piece to see which suits you better.

We do expect to see money off the Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed in major mattress sale events throughout the year (the next being President's Day in February).

But for now, here's the full price list of the smart mattress at MSRP:

Twin long: $9,298

$9,298 Queen: $9,998

$9,998 King: $13,797

$13,797 California King: $13,797

$13,797 Split king: $18,596

$18,596 Split California King: $18,596

Buying a mattress from Tempur-Pedic entitles you to an instant $300 store credit which you can use on anything from Tempur-Pedic mattresses to bed bases or bedding including cooling pillows and Luxe Egyptian bedding.

Tempur-Pedic's trial period and warranty aren't particularly generous at 90 nights and 10 years respectively. But you do get free White Glove delivery with the Tempur-ActiveBreeze, and rightly so considering its price point.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: from $9,298 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-ActiveBreeze is one of the most expensive smart beds you can buy. But with the high price tag comes world class sleep tech for a luxury sleep experience night after night in your own home. At MSRP, prices start at $9,298 and reach $18,596 with a queen size sitting at $9,998. Outside of sale periods, you get $300 instant credit at Tempur-Pedic alongside a 90-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: Design & Materials

The bed has specially designed fans to circulate cool and warm air

Features comfort layers of contouring foam

Laced with AI sleep tracking sensors

The smart mattress has a machine-washable cover, making cleaning your mattress a breeze. This cover is sewn with heat absorbing fibers that draw heat away from the body.

Beneath that there are layers of the brand's signature contouring Tempur-material, and a hybrid technology air-distribution layer that promotes airflow followed by the Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Air Base.

This smart base uses specially designed fans to quietly circulate cool or warm air directly from the base of the bed, up through the mattress to the sleeper. Whether you like a toasty bed or sleep hot, you can personalize your sleep climate via a remote or the Tempur-Pedic app.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed system also includes an adjustable bed base that allows you to elevate your head and foot positions to reach ultimate comfort. This also benefits snorers as the smart mattress has sensors to detect snoring and the bed base adjusts your head position to open airways and mitigate.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: Comfort & Support

Features Tempur-Pedic's pressure-reliving Tempur-Material

Complete with adjustable lumbar support and head and foot lifts

Offers personalized climate control

Unlike many smart bed systems, which tend to be smart bed bases or mattress covers that require you to purchase a mattress separately, you get a complete bed set-up with the Tempur-ActiveBreeze — bed base, mattress and smart functionality included. Luckily, Tempur-Pedic know what they're doing when it comes to delivering high quality, comfortable and supportive mattresses.

Alongside its smart features, the Tempur-ActiveBreeze includes Tempur-Pedic's cooling memory foam that offers exceptional comfort and pressure relief. We think this responsive material will make it a great mattress for side sleeping as it will mould to your body, taking pressure off the hips, knees and shoulders. The brand say the Tempur-ActiveBreeze has a medium feel, which also lends itself to side sleepers.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Personalized climate control is also a major selling point of this smart cooling mattress. You can warm or cool the Tempur-ActiveBreeze as you please by 30 degrees, enabling nighttime sweaters and shiverers to enjoy a comfortable night's sleep at an optimal sleep temperature.

The combination of fans, moisture-wicking material and manual temperature control offers hot sleepers cooling relief they'd be hard pressed to find even in this year's best cooling mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed: Should you buy it?

Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze if...

✅ Night sweats are seriously disrupting your sleep: Temperature regulation is the standout feature of the Tempur-ActiveBreeze, offering a smart solution to your nighttime hot flushes.

✅ You want a luxury sleep experience every night: With adjustable head and foot lifts, exclusive relaxation programs and integrated AI sleep coaching, the Tempur-ActiveBreeze takes your comfort and relaxation seriously.

✅ Snoring is keeping you or your partner awake: This smart bed comes with the Tempur-Ergo ProSmart Air Base which automatically detects snoring and raises your head position to reduce it.

Don't buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ActiveBreeze if...

❌ You don't have any major sleep issues: If you tend to sleep soundly on a standard mattress, this expensive smart mattress isn't such a worthy investment for you and you can get better value with any of this year's best memory foam mattresses.

❌ You're on a budget: Costing upwards of $9,200 for a twin size, there's no getting around the fact that this smart bed is a huge investment that is likely out of a lot of mattress shoppers budgets.

❌ You're not tech-savvy: As a top-range tech mattress, this bed requires knowledge of smart phone and Bluetooth connectivity as you must connect to a compatible app to operate the mattress and view your sleep metrics.