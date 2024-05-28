Still live! Viscosoft's best mattress topper for making soft beds feel firmer is still down to $160 in the Memorial Day sales

If you don’t want to buy a new mattress, but you’re looking for a more supportive and luxurious bedtime experience, then a mattress topper could be just the ticket. Memorial Day might now be behind us but some of the best mattress deals deals are still live — but you'll have to act fast.

One of our favorite mattress topper deals still live from the weekend is Viscosoft's Select High-Density Mattress Topper, with savings reaching up to $80 off. Choose between a depth of 3" or $" inches to make your soft mattress feel firmer. This sale means you can buy a queen size Viscosoft Select High-Density Mattress Topper for just $199.95 (was $269.95)

Like some of the best mattresses of 2024, this topper is made from high-density, gel-infused memory foam, and offers a wide range of benefits. As well as boosting your comfort, it’s designed to promote spinal alignment, relieve pressure points and eliminate motion transfer – all of which should improve your sleep. This Memorial Day mattress sale is due to end any time now, so act fast if you want to save big on this mattress topper.

Viscosoft Select High-Density Mattress Topper Was: From $214.95

Now: From $159.95

Saving: Up to $80 Summary: Viscosoft’s the brand behind one of the best mattress toppers of the year (the Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper). The Select High-Density is another best-selling mattress topper, and is an excellent choice for anyone wishing to improve their sleep without shelling out on a brand-new mattress. Made of high-density memory foam that (according to Viscosoft) weighs twice as much as competitors’ foam, it provides superior comfort and support – especially for people who suffer from back, hip and neck pain. Indeed, it won the Sleep Foundation’s 2024 Best Mattress Topper for Back Pain award. What’s more, this product features a removable, washable cover, enabling you to keep your topper clean and fresh at all times. Price history: Unlike some mattress companies, Viscosoft sale events are usually on the conservative side. It usually takes part – you just might need to visit the Viscosoft website to see what discounts the company is offering, as buyer’s guides often tend to focus on your Emmas and Tempur-Pedics of this world. Will you ever see this mattress topper cheaper than what it’s going for right now? Possibly, although it was the exact same price in February’s Presidents’ Day mattress sales, so this appears to be Viscosoft’s go-to deal at the moment. Benefits: 90-day money back guarantee, free delivery, five-year warranty

Still live! More top Memorial Day sales to consider