What is a bamboo mattress topper and should you buy one?

Features
By published

Is bamboo a good material for mattress toppers? We explore the pros and cons

A hand feels the temperature regulation of the SPRINGSPIRIT Dual Layer Mattress Topper.
(Image credit: Amazon)

Bamboo has become increasingly popular in recent years, and a bamboo mattress topper is just one of the ways this trendy material is taking over our bedrooms. But what are bamboo mattress toppers, and are they actually worth buying?

Most of our top picks in our best mattress toppers guide are either made from memory foam or latex foam, as they can be a great cost-effective alternative to buying this year's best mattress. While these materials offer comfort, support, and breathability, bamboo mattress toppers promise to offer those things, too.

So, are bamboo mattress toppers worth buying? Or should you look for a memory foam or latex topper instead in this month's mattress sales? Let's take a look...

What is a bamboo mattress topper?

The Panda London Bamboo Mattress Topper on a bed

(Image credit: Panda London)

Bamboo mattress toppers are mattress toppers that use fabric derived from the bamboo plant.

The bamboo textile is either made by chemically turning the plant into rayon or by mechanically spinning bamboo pulp into a linen-like yarn. The latter is the more eco-friendly process.

There are two types of bamboo mattress topper:

  1. Bamboo foam mattress toppers: These mattress toppers have a main body made up of memory foam (or latex foam) with either a bamboo cover or bamboo quilted pillow top.
  2. Bamboo mattress pads: These mattress toppers aren't really toppers, as they are too thin and unsupportive. They tend to be much cheaper than bamboo foam mattress toppers, and usually have a main body of down alternative fill.

What are the main benefits of a bamboo mattress topper?

The main benefit of bamboo is the refreshing night's sleep it can offer. The fabric encourages airflow and regulates temperature, plus it's moisture-wicking and can draw moisture away from the body, so it's a particularly good choice for hot sleepers or those who experience frequent night sweats, and

A hand feels the temperature of the Panda London Bamboo Mattress Topper

(Image credit: Future)

Another benefit is that bamboo is great for maintaining a clean sleep space, as bamboo is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic.

Plus, depending on its manufacturing process, bamboo can be sustainable and eco-friendly as bamboo is a natural and sustainable resources.

Bamboo is often used as a breathable cover for memory foam mattress toppers, so the memory foam provides comfort and support while the bamboo provides a clean, breathable sleep surface.

For instance, you can now get a queen-size Panda Bamboo 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Walmart, which has an open-cell memory foam body paired with an soft eco-friendly bamboo cover.

You can also find dual-layer bamboo mattress toppers, such as the SPRINGSPIRIT Bamboo Dual Layer Mattress Topper at Amazon, which features a soft and supportive memory foam base and a bamboo pillow top for a plush breathable surface.

The foam interior of the Panda London Bamboo Mattress Topper

(Image credit: Future)

What are the drawbacks of a mattress topper?

While bamboo memory foam mattress toppers offer the support and comfort of dense foams and the breathability of bamboo, many bamboo mattress toppers are actually bamboo mattress pads.

While we go into depth about the main differences between the two in our mattress pad vs mattress topper comparison guide, we basically don't recommend buying a mattress pad as they are too thin and unsupportive to change the firmness or softness of your bed.

There's a lot of signs that a bed topper is actually a mattress pad, but look out for the following if you want to to avoid buying a bamboo mattress pad:

  1. It costs less than a $100 for a queen
  2. It is completely machine-washable, not just the cover
  3. It has down-alternative or microfiber fill

Should you buy a bamboo mattress topper?

Buy a bamboo mattress topper if...

It's cover is made from bamboo: Bamboo is naturally cooling, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic — perfect if you need a clean, cooling surface to fight off allergies and night sweats.

It contains foam: The support and comfort of memory foam or latex foam complements the refreshing temperature-regulation of bamboo.

It's 2" tall or over: Anything 2" or taller will provide an ample amount of support and significantly change the feel of your bed.

Don't buy a bamboo mattress topper if...

If it has down alternative or microfiber fill: Down alternative or microfiber bamboo mattress toppers are simply mattress pads, which have a short lifespan and won't provide enough support.

❌It contains no foam: Memory foam and latex foam give mattress toppers a boost of support and comfort. Without it, bamboo mattress toppers won't make a lot of difference to your mattress' feel.

It's thinner than 2": The ideal bamboo mattress topper thickness is over 2", as anything thinner won't make much of a difference.

Frances Daniels
Frances Daniels
Senior Sleep Staff Writer

Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens, and Marie Claire. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A woman placing the Viscosoft Hybrid Lux mattress topper on a bed
What is a pillow top mattress topper and should you buy one?
White mattress topper in blue bedroom
What are feather mattress toppers and should you buy one?
A hand tests the thickness of the 3&quot; Latex Topper
How thick should my mattress topper be?
A hand tests the thickness of the 3&quot; Latex Topper
Can you use a mattress topper as a mattress? Yes, but there are risks — here's why
A hand lifts the corner of a latex mattress topper off the mattress beneath (left) and a Helix Sunset Luxe mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom (right)
Mattress topper vs new mattress: Which one do you need?
Brooklyn Bedding 3&quot; Latex Mattress Topper
I'm a mattress topper expert — here's everything I've learned about how to choose the right one
Latest in Mattress Toppers
A hand feels the temperature regulation of the SPRINGSPIRIT Dual Layer Mattress Topper.
What is a bamboo mattress topper and should you buy one?
The Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper on top of a bed in a bright, clean dorm room.
I've been sleeping on the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper for 3 weeks — and now I get the hype
A woman&#039;s hands placing a clean mattress pad on top of a mattress
5 signs that a bed topper is actually a mattress pad — and why that’s a problem
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
The new Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper in a bedroom
Helix launches anti-sleep divorce cooling mattress topper for couples with different sleep needs
Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper with a price drop deals badge
Helix's new mattress topper is already 27% off in Presidents' Day sales — here's why couples will love it
Latest in Features
A hand feels the temperature regulation of the SPRINGSPIRIT Dual Layer Mattress Topper.
What is a bamboo mattress topper and should you buy one?
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made
a person with muscular calves running
Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening
Obscura VPN website landing page
Obscura VPN wants to be the "best darn VPN out there" – can it?
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots
More about mattress toppers
The Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper on top of a bed in a bright, clean dorm room.

I've been sleeping on the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper for 3 weeks — and now I get the hype
A woman&#039;s hands placing a clean mattress pad on top of a mattress

5 signs that a bed topper is actually a mattress pad — and why that’s a problem

23andME box

23andMe has declared bankruptcy — here's how to keep your DNA from being sold
See more latest
Most Popular
Obscura VPN website landing page
Obscura VPN wants to be the "best darn VPN out there" – can it?
Woman sitting on yoga mat outdoors performing a spinal twist with left leg extended and right leg bent, twisting to the right
Forget downward dog — yoga instructor shares these 3 essential poses to stretch and strengthen your entire body
Nokia 3210
Feature phones are now having a 'renaissance' — here's why
a person with muscular calves running
Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening
A woman in bed reading a book with a cup of tea in hand and a lamp on the bedside table, as she completes her nighttime routine
Reduce your stress before bed by 68% with this easy 6-minute nighttime routine
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season
A woman&#039;s hand holding a magnifying glass magnifying bed bugs on a mattress
How to get rid of bed bugs naturally with the $6 household staple you might already own
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Shark Robot Vacuum &amp; Mop Combo
Which Shark robot vacuum should I buy? How to pick the best model for your needs and budget
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots