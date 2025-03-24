What is a bamboo mattress topper and should you buy one?

Bamboo has become increasingly popular in recent years, and a bamboo mattress topper is just one of the ways this trendy material is taking over our bedrooms. But what are bamboo mattress toppers, and are they actually worth buying?

Most of our top picks in our best mattress toppers guide are either made from memory foam or latex foam, as they can be a great cost-effective alternative to buying this year's best mattress. While these materials offer comfort, support, and breathability, bamboo mattress toppers promise to offer those things, too.

So, are bamboo mattress toppers worth buying? Or should you look for a memory foam or latex topper instead in this month's mattress sales? Let's take a look...

What is a bamboo mattress topper?

(Image credit: Panda London)

Bamboo mattress toppers are mattress toppers that use fabric derived from the bamboo plant.

The bamboo textile is either made by chemically turning the plant into rayon or by mechanically spinning bamboo pulp into a linen-like yarn. The latter is the more eco-friendly process.

There are two types of bamboo mattress topper:

Bamboo foam mattress toppers: These mattress toppers have a main body made up of memory foam (or latex foam) with either a bamboo cover or bamboo quilted pillow top. Bamboo mattress pads: These mattress toppers aren't really toppers, as they are too thin and unsupportive. They tend to be much cheaper than bamboo foam mattress toppers, and usually have a main body of down alternative fill.

What are the main benefits of a bamboo mattress topper?

The main benefit of bamboo is the refreshing night's sleep it can offer. The fabric encourages airflow and regulates temperature, plus it's moisture-wicking and can draw moisture away from the body, so it's a particularly good choice for hot sleepers or those who experience frequent night sweats, and

(Image credit: Future)

Another benefit is that bamboo is great for maintaining a clean sleep space, as bamboo is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic.

Plus, depending on its manufacturing process, bamboo can be sustainable and eco-friendly as bamboo is a natural and sustainable resources.

Bamboo is often used as a breathable cover for memory foam mattress toppers, so the memory foam provides comfort and support while the bamboo provides a clean, breathable sleep surface.

For instance, you can now get a queen-size Panda Bamboo 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Walmart, which has an open-cell memory foam body paired with an soft eco-friendly bamboo cover.

You can also find dual-layer bamboo mattress toppers, such as the SPRINGSPIRIT Bamboo Dual Layer Mattress Topper at Amazon, which features a soft and supportive memory foam base and a bamboo pillow top for a plush breathable surface.

(Image credit: Future)

What are the drawbacks of a mattress topper?

While bamboo memory foam mattress toppers offer the support and comfort of dense foams and the breathability of bamboo, many bamboo mattress toppers are actually bamboo mattress pads.

While we go into depth about the main differences between the two in our mattress pad vs mattress topper comparison guide, we basically don't recommend buying a mattress pad as they are too thin and unsupportive to change the firmness or softness of your bed.

There's a lot of signs that a bed topper is actually a mattress pad, but look out for the following if you want to to avoid buying a bamboo mattress pad:

It costs less than a $100 for a queen It is completely machine-washable, not just the cover It has down-alternative or microfiber fill

Should you buy a bamboo mattress topper?

Buy a bamboo mattress topper if...

✅ It's cover is made from bamboo: Bamboo is naturally cooling, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic — perfect if you need a clean, cooling surface to fight off allergies and night sweats.

✅ It contains foam: The support and comfort of memory foam or latex foam complements the refreshing temperature-regulation of bamboo.

✅ It's 2" tall or over: Anything 2" or taller will provide an ample amount of support and significantly change the feel of your bed.

Don't buy a bamboo mattress topper if...

❌ If it has down alternative or microfiber fill: Down alternative or microfiber bamboo mattress toppers are simply mattress pads, which have a short lifespan and won't provide enough support.

❌It contains no foam: Memory foam and latex foam give mattress toppers a boost of support and comfort. Without it, bamboo mattress toppers won't make a lot of difference to your mattress' feel.

❌ It's thinner than 2": The ideal bamboo mattress topper thickness is over 2", as anything thinner won't make much of a difference.