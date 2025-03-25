My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy
Take advantage of huge Amazon Spring deals on mattress toppers from Tempur-Pedic, Sleepyhead and more
As a sleep writer, I was happy to see that Amazon's Big Spring Sale has arrived as I knew I would find some great deals on mattress toppers — and I was right. My new favorite mattress topper is now on sale, helping you to save 20% on the Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper at Amazon and snag a queen for $399.20 (was $499.20).
I predict the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper will make it into our best mattress toppers guide soon, but two of its picks are on sale, too. The ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper is now up to 30% off, while the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper from Tempur-Pedic (the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses) is now up to 62% off.
While I'd generally suggest purchasing directly from the manufacturer, these Amazon Big Spring deals are just too good to pass up, offering much bigger savings than if you were to buy from their respective brands in this month's mattress sales.
1. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: twin was $159.95 now $112.46 at Amazon
We tried out this pillow-top topper in our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review, and absolutely loved its cushioning yet supportive two-tier design. The pillow top is removable and machine-washable and offers good temperature regulation. A queen is currently $143.96 at Amazon, while it's $199.95 over at ViscoSoft.
2. Sleepyhead 3" Cooling Copper Topper: twin was $379.09 now $303.201 at Amazon
I recently tested this best-selling memory foam topper for my Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper hands-on review, and I was surprised with the thick comfort it provides. A 3" queen is now $399.20 (was $499) but keep in mind that you may not have access to the same warranty, student discount and sleep trial that you'd get when you buy the Sleepyhead topper from Sleepyhead.
3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: twin was $419 now $204.49 at AmazonAmazon always has the best deal on the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper, offering much cheaper prices and better return policies than Tempur-Pedic. We loved the plush comfort and cooling temperature regulation when testing it out in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review, and the best deal is on a twin XL — now 62% off at $161 (was $419).
