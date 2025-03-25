My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy

As a sleep writer, I was happy to see that Amazon's Big Spring Sale has arrived as I knew I would find some great deals on mattress toppers — and I was right. My new favorite mattress topper is now on sale, helping you to save 20% on the Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper at Amazon and snag a queen for $399.20 (was $499.20).

I predict the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper will make it into our best mattress toppers guide soon, but two of its picks are on sale, too. The ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper is now up to 30% off, while the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper from Tempur-Pedic (the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses) is now up to 62% off.

While I'd generally suggest purchasing directly from the manufacturer, these Amazon Big Spring deals are just too good to pass up, offering much bigger savings than if you were to buy from their respective brands in this month's mattress sales.

1. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: twin was $159.95 now $112.46 at Amazon

We tried out this pillow-top topper in our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review, and absolutely loved its cushioning yet supportive two-tier design. The pillow top is removable and machine-washable and offers good temperature regulation. A queen is currently $143.96 at Amazon, while it's $199.95 over at ViscoSoft.