My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy

Deals
By published

Take advantage of huge Amazon Spring deals on mattress toppers from Tempur-Pedic, Sleepyhead and more

A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner
(Image credit: Future)

As a sleep writer, I was happy to see that Amazon's Big Spring Sale has arrived as I knew I would find some great deals on mattress toppers — and I was right. My new favorite mattress topper is now on sale, helping you to save 20% on the Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper at Amazon and snag a queen for $399.20 (was $499.20).

I predict the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper will make it into our best mattress toppers guide soon, but two of its picks are on sale, too. The ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper is now up to 30% off, while the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper from Tempur-Pedic (the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses) is now up to 62% off.

While I'd generally suggest purchasing directly from the manufacturer, these Amazon Big Spring deals are just too good to pass up, offering much bigger savings than if you were to buy from their respective brands in this month's mattress sales.

1. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper:was $159.95 now $112.46 at Amazon

1. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: twin was $159.95 now $112.46 at Amazon
We tried out this pillow-top topper in our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review, and absolutely loved its cushioning yet supportive two-tier design. The pillow top is removable and machine-washable and offers good temperature regulation. A queen is currently $143.96 at Amazon, while it's $199.95 over at ViscoSoft.

View Deal
2. Sleepyhead 3" Cooling Copper Topper:was $379.09now $303.201 at Amazon

2. Sleepyhead 3" Cooling Copper Topper: twin was $379.09 now $303.201 at Amazon
I recently tested this best-selling memory foam topper for my Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper hands-on review, and I was surprised with the thick comfort it provides. A 3" queen is now $399.20 (was $499) but keep in mind that you may not have access to the same warranty, student discount and sleep trial that you'd get when you buy the Sleepyhead topper from Sleepyhead.

View Deal
3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper:was $419now $204.49 at Amazon

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: twin was $419 now $204.49 at AmazonAmazon always has the best deal on the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper, offering much cheaper prices and better return policies than Tempur-Pedic. We loved the plush comfort and cooling temperature regulation when testing it out in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review, and the best deal is on a twin XL — now 62% off at $161 (was $419).

View Deal
See more Mattress Deals
Frances Daniels
Frances Daniels
Senior Sleep Staff Writer

Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens, and Marie Claire. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mattress topper deals
Best mattress topper deals for January 2025: Up to 40% off ahead of Presidents' Day
A woman sleeping on a curved white pillow in a brightly lit room
Amazon's Big Spring Sale: 5 pillows I recommend for all sleepers as the Tom’s Guide bedding writer
Tempur-Pedic
Buy a queen Tempur-Pedic mattress topper for just $249 at Amazon in huge Presidents' Day rival deal
The Siena Essential Memory Foam Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, an Amazon Spring Sale Deals page (left)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 cheap mattress deals I'd shop from just $109
The Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper with a deals badge
Saatva's mattress toppers are never on sale — 3 Presidents' Day deals I'd shop instead this weekend
A young woman rests on the Siena Mmeory Foam Mattress
Amazon mattress sales for February 2025: Top deals from just $109
Latest in Mattress Toppers
A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner
My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy
A hand feels the temperature regulation of the SPRINGSPIRIT Dual Layer Mattress Topper.
What is a bamboo mattress topper and should you buy one?
The Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper on top of a bed in a bright, clean dorm room.
I've been sleeping on the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper for 3 weeks — and now I get the hype
A woman&#039;s hands placing a clean mattress pad on top of a mattress
5 signs that a bed topper is actually a mattress pad — and why that’s a problem
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
The new Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper in a bedroom
Helix launches anti-sleep divorce cooling mattress topper for couples with different sleep needs
Latest in Deals
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale badge.
Sorry Amazon — Mint Mobile has you beat with this $579 Pixel 9 deal
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with deal tag superimposed
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power is $450 off, but you'll want to act fast
A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner
My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy
More about mattress toppers
A hand feels the temperature regulation of the SPRINGSPIRIT Dual Layer Mattress Topper.

What is a bamboo mattress topper and should you buy one?
The Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper on top of a bed in a bright, clean dorm room.

I've been sleeping on the Sleepyhead Mattress Topper for 3 weeks — and now I get the hype
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected

My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
See more latest
Most Popular
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
The Siena Essential Memory Foam Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, an Amazon Spring Sale Deals page (left)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 cheap mattress deals I'd shop from just $109
A woman sleeping on a curved white pillow in a brightly lit room
Amazon's Big Spring Sale: 5 pillows I recommend for all sleepers as the Tom’s Guide bedding writer
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with deal tag superimposed
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power is $450 off, but you'll want to act fast
Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale badge.
Sorry Amazon — Mint Mobile has you beat with this $579 Pixel 9 deal
the Saucony Ride 17 running shoe in the Orchid/Silver colorway
I trained for a marathon in this Saucony running shoe and it's now 45% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale
This dual-mode 32-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is $400 off for the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Kindle Deals
The new Kindle Colorsoft is at its lowest price yet — 7 Kindle deals I’d shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale